Even though I'm not going to be a big player of the game, the Marathon Limited Edition DualSense is still one that I'd add to my collection in a heartbeat.

And the great news right now is that you can do exactly the same! Whether you're planning to dive headfirst into Bungie's latest online first-person shooter, or you're just a PS5 hardware and accessory collector (like me), you can still pick up the limited edition pad with ease right now.

The best place is probably Sony's official storefront: the pad is going for $84.99 at PlayStation Direct USA, and for £74.99 at PS Direct UK.

However, if you prefer, you can get it for the $84 at Walmart in the US, or for £74.99 at Amazon UK.

The best places to buy the Marathon DualSense

If you're in the US, you can also still buy the Limited Edition Marathon Pulse Elite headset, which you cannot buy anywhere else apart from PlayStation Direct US.

Marathon Limited Edition Pulse Elite headset: $169 at PlayStation Direct US Only available in the US, and only available at the PlayStation Direct online store, pick up the headset too if you want to go whole hog on Marathon accessories.

On the whole, I'm a huge fan of all DualSense Wireless Controller designs and colorways, and while some critics of this pad think it's a bit plain or pared back, I think it's pretty cool. It's got a close link to the in-game artwork and setting, which elevates the whole design concept, and the accents are sharp, and the contrasts pop.

There's almost always room for another controller in console gaming setups, so now is a great time to add one, and do so with a slick limited edition pad.

