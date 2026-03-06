Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Even though I'm not going to be a big player of the game, the Marathon Limited Edition DualSense is still one that I'd add to my collection in a heartbeat.
And the great news right now is that you can do exactly the same! Whether you're planning to dive headfirst into Bungie's latest online first-person shooter, or you're just a PS5 hardware and accessory collector (like me), you can still pick up the limited edition pad with ease right now.
The best place is probably Sony's official storefront: the pad is going for $84.99 at PlayStation Direct USA, and for £74.99 at PS Direct UK.
However, if you prefer, you can get it for the $84 at Walmart in the US, or for £74.99 at Amazon UK.
The best places to buy the Marathon DualSense
Welcome in the new first-person shooter game from Bungie with the Marathon Limited Edition controller now readily available at most retailers in the US.
Price check: $84 at Walmart | $84.99 at Amazon | $84.99 at Best Buy | $84.99 at Target | $84.99 at GameStop
If you're in the US, you can also still buy the Limited Edition Marathon Pulse Elite headset, which you cannot buy anywhere else apart from PlayStation Direct US.
Only available in the US, and only available at the PlayStation Direct online store, pick up the headset too if you want to go whole hog on Marathon accessories.
In the UK, there's not so much widespread availablity but going straight to the source at PlayStation Direct is still your best bet.
Price check: £74.99 at Amazon | £74.99 at Very
On the whole, I'm a huge fan of all DualSense Wireless Controller designs and colorways, and while some critics of this pad think it's a bit plain or pared back, I think it's pretty cool. It's got a close link to the in-game artwork and setting, which elevates the whole design concept, and the accents are sharp, and the contrasts pop.
There's almost always room for another controller in console gaming setups, so now is a great time to add one, and do so with a slick limited edition pad.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
