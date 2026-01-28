Marathon DualSense PS5 controller pre-orders build-up live — the best info and links ahead of the new hardware launching tomorrow

Marathon Limited Edition PS5 controller pre-orders, along with the accompanying limited edition Pulse Elite headset stock, begin tomorrow and will mark a hardware-based way for fans to celebrate the game and its launch.

Continuing a steady stream of limited edition or new colorways and designs of its DualSense controller, the Marathon-inspired addition to the range is, I think, a pretty smart addition. Channeling design principles and aesthetic similarities to the game and its world, it's a sharp design that will also be draped over a Pulse Elite headset for US folks.

I reckon pre-orders could be popular with the accessories being tied to a high-profile game from Sony and Bungie, so I'm here to guide you through the pre-order madness, giving you the best info and links to bookmark now ahead of launch, then guiding you through the pre-orders live tomorrow (January 29) when they kick off at 10am local time in europe, and 10am ET in the US.

I've been covering hardware launches like this for years and years now, and that includes all the stock shortages, so I know how to help folks get their hands on in-demand gear. As a result, you can bank on there being the right info and links on this page as and when you need them.

The limited edition Marathon PS5 Pulse Elite headset is not only going to be a PlayStation Direct exclusive, but it is also going to be available only in the US. If you're after the headset, then the below link is the only one you need, as a result.

Marathon Limited Edition Pulse Elite PS5 headset: check PS Direct

Marathon Limited Edition PS5 controller and Pulse Elite headset: cut to the chase

Price: Dualsense controller: $84.99 / £74.99; Pulse Elite headset: $169.99 (US exclusive)

Dualsense controller: $84.99 / £74.99; Pulse Elite headset: $169.99 (US exclusive) Pre-order date: January 29, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe

January 29, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe Release date: March 12, 2026

March 12, 2026 Design: According to Sony and Bungie, the design of the DualSense "reflects the [Marathon's] world’s balance of form and function, where clean lines, purposeful markings, and vivid accents come together to feel both futuristic and believable."

Should you pre-order a Marathon Limited Edition PS5 controller or Pulse Elite headset?

If you're looking for a quick-fire bit of advice from me on whether you should pre-order the Marathon PS5 controller or roll the dice and hope stock is forever present or even there at launch, then the former wins out every single time. Always pre-order if you can and are willing and able.

While it's true that some recent new colorways and editions from Sony have not seen any trouble stock-wise, I never think it's worth running the risk. There are also two more reasons why I wouldn't risk not pre-ordering a Marathon PS5 controller or Pulse Elite headset.

First, is that these are limited edition items. Sony has put those two words in the product names of both items - it didn't with the HyperPop Collection, for example - and I tend to think that holds a bit of weight. We've seen several limited edition pads fly off the shelves, so there is previous evidence that the demand is there. Secondly, and despite its development process, these products are tied to a big Sony first-party game release in Marathon. This is only going to drive interest higher still, in my opinion - no matter the game's popularity with players (see also: Concord).

As a result, with pre-orders often being pain-free ways to at least reserve your new gaming accessory, and giving you time to finally decide before launch, my advice once again is to go for a pre-order over waiting for stock.