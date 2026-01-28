Live

Marathon DualSense PS5 controller pre-orders build-up live — the best info and links ahead of the new hardware launching tomorrow

Grab your limited edition accessory to celebrate the game

Deals
By last updated

Marathon Limited Edition PS5 controller pre-orders, along with the accompanying limited edition Pulse Elite headset stock, begin tomorrow and will mark a hardware-based way for fans to celebrate the game and its launch.

Hyperpop PS5 controller and console cover pre-orders

The Marathon Limited Edition DualSense controller on a white and blue-paint-splattered background

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation/Bungie)

1. US pre-order quick links
2. UK pre-order quick links
3. Headset pre-order quick links
3. Live updates

US Marathon Limited Edition PS5 controller pre-order quick links

UK Marathon Limited Edition PS5 controller pre-order quick links

Marathon Limited Edition PS5 Pulse Elite headset pre-orders: quick links

The limited edition Marathon PS5 Pulse Elite headset is not only going to be a PlayStation Direct exclusive, but it is also going to be available only in the US. If you're after the headset, then the below link is the only one you need, as a result.

Marathon Limited Edition PS5 controller and Pulse Elite headset: cut to the chase

  • Price: Dualsense controller: $84.99 / £74.99; Pulse Elite headset: $169.99 (US exclusive)
  • Pre-order date: January 29, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe
  • Release date: March 12, 2026
  • Design: According to Sony and Bungie, the design of the DualSense "reflects the [Marathon's] world’s balance of form and function, where clean lines, purposeful markings, and vivid accents come together to feel both futuristic and believable."

Should you pre-order a Marathon Limited Edition PS5 controller or Pulse Elite headset?

If you're looking for a quick-fire bit of advice from me on whether you should pre-order the Marathon PS5 controller or roll the dice and hope stock is forever present or even there at launch, then the former wins out every single time. Always pre-order if you can and are willing and able.

While it's true that some recent new colorways and editions from Sony have not seen any trouble stock-wise, I never think it's worth running the risk. There are also two more reasons why I wouldn't risk not pre-ordering a Marathon PS5 controller or Pulse Elite headset.

First, is that these are limited edition items. Sony has put those two words in the product names of both items - it didn't with the HyperPop Collection, for example - and I tend to think that holds a bit of weight. We've seen several limited edition pads fly off the shelves, so there is previous evidence that the demand is there. Secondly, and despite its development process, these products are tied to a big Sony first-party game release in Marathon. This is only going to drive interest higher still, in my opinion - no matter the game's popularity with players (see also: Concord).

As a result, with pre-orders often being pain-free ways to at least reserve your new gaming accessory, and giving you time to finally decide before launch, my advice once again is to go for a pre-order over waiting for stock.

A headshot of TechRadar Gaming managing editor Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar

I've covered almost every single PS5 hardware launch and limited edition release since the console arrived in 2020, and have helped folks find the console itself when it was in short supply, and everything from limited edition DualSense controllers, to the PlayStation Portal. As a result, I'm grizzled and battle-hardened, and know a thing or two about the best routes and tactics in securing in-demand hardware when pre-orders launch. Complementing this, I'm also a huge PlayStation fan, and Sony's consoles have been my platform of choice since, well, ever. I also like to collect PS5 gear when and where I can, too, so I am keen myself on both these accessories!

LIVE: Latest Updates

Refresh

Let's talk pricing

Generally, there are no surprises here as the DualSense will cost you $84.99 / £74.99 while the US-exclusive Pulse Elite headset will cost you $169.99.

When do pre-orders begin?

What's up for extraction? (get it?)

Hello!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.