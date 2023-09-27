Upcoming PS5 exclusives - release schedule for confirmed games

Upcoming PS5 exclusives include AAA first-party games, as well as Sony's future slate of multiplayer titles, something slightly newer that the publisher seems to be pushing quite hard. Regardless of what kind of games you like to play, there are plenty of exclusives coming to PS5, many of which already have release dates or broad release windows.

In terms of upcoming games, the next year or so of PS5 exclusives look set to be an extremely strong lineup. That's before you consider the multiplayer offering, with games like Marathon set to continue Bungie's reign over the FPS game genre.

Here are the upcoming PS5 exclusives to look forward to in the coming years. We'll only be covering games that have been officially confirmed for release, many of which already have solid release dates locked in. In terms of what games we've chosen to include here, these are either only coming to PS5, or are console exclusives, meaning they are also set to launch on PC. We'll indicate where each game sits with regard to these release platforms as we go.

Upcoming PS5 exclusives

There are currently 12 major PS5 exclusives planned for future release on the PlayStation 5 console. We've listed them below, alongside their release dates where available.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - October 20, 2023

October 20, 2023 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - February 29, 2024

February 29, 2024 Pacific Drive - Q1 2024

Q1 2024 Silent Hill 2 remake - TBC

TBC Death Stranding 2 - TBC

TBC Marvel's Wolverine - TBC

TBC Stellar Blade - TBC

TBC Marathon - TBC

TBC Sword of the Sea - TBC

TBC Concord - 2024

2024 Phantom Blade 0 - TBC

TBC Fairgame$ - TBC

Upcoming PS5 exclusives: Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the next PS5 exclusive that'll come out, arriving on October 20, 2023. You'll play as both Miles and Peter, and you can even switch between them seamlessly while out in the open world. The web-swinging duo will face off against Venom, Kraven, and other iconic villains over the course of the story, and it looks like we'll be seeing symbiote-suit Spider-Man this time around as well. From what we've seen, it might just end up on our best PS5 exclusives list by the end of the year.

This one is only launching on PS5, with no other platforms announced for the future.

Upcoming PS5 exclusives: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth continues the story where 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake left off. There's a whole open world to explore as Cloud, Tifa, and Barrett are joined by new characters. Sephiroth will play a much larger part this time around too, and by the looks of things, the story will deviate from the events of the original game.

The next chapter in Cloud's story will only be launching on PS5 but has been confirmed to be a 'timed-console exclusive,' meaning it could theoretically come to PC once that exclusivity period ends. Nothing has been confirmed so far, however.

Upcoming PS5 exclusives: Silent Hill 2 remake

(Image credit: Konami)

The Silent Hill 2 remake is being handled by Bloober Team, the studio behind the Layers of Fear series. We've only seen a cinematic trailer so far, but things certainly look promising. With the original being such a well-regarded classic, the new term certainly has a lofty task ahead of it. Hopefully, we'll see some gameplay sooner rather than later.

Silent Hill 2 will launch on PS5 and PC so is a PS5 console exclusive.

Upcoming PS5 exclusives: Pacific Drive

(Image credit: Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)

Pacific Drive is a first-person driving survival game. Your car is your only companion as you navigate a surreal and anomaly-filled reimagining of the Pacific Northwest. Structured as a “road-lite”, each excursion into the wilderness brings unique and strange challenges, as you restore and upgrade your car from an abandoned garage that acts as your home base.

It'll launch on PS5 and PC.

Upcoming PS5 exclusives: Marvel's Wolverine

(Image credit: Sony)

Marvel's Wolverine is coming from the folks over at Insomniac, the team responsible for the Spider-Man PS4 and PS5 games. As such, expectations are very high indeed, and because we've not seen much on it so far, things are still very much up in the air. Only a brief cinematic trailer has been revealed so far, showing Logan sitting at a bar after what looks to have been a very bloody brawl.

At present, Wolverine is only slated for a PS5 release.

Upcoming PS5 exclusives: Death Stranding 2

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding 2 was something of a surprise when it was announced, given that many hadn't expected 2019's Death Stranding to get a sequel. What we've seen so far amounts to some classic Kojima cinematics, with Sam Porter Bridges now sporting grey hair. It looks as though Fragile will also return. Not much is known beyond that, and we don't even have a broad release window yet.

When it does eventually arrive, Death Stranding 2 will only be available for PS5.

Upcoming PS5 exclusives: Stellar Blade

(Image credit: Shift Up)

In Stellar Blade, you'll engage in blisteringly fast combat as you slash a path through the remnants of Earth, facing epic boss encounters that will challenge both brain and brawn in equal measure. The trailer that was shown off alongside the game's reveal is eye-poppingly beautiful, so we're expecting big things from it when it does eventually launch.

Given that Stellar Blade is being published by Sony, it's no surprise that it will only launch on PS5.

Upcoming PS5 exclusives: Marathon

(Image credit: Bungie)

Marathon comes from Bungie, the creators of Destiny and Halo. It'll be a sci-fi extraction shooter, and what we've seen so far looks absolutely incredible in terms of its visual style. Marathon will have players engaging one another as cybernetic mercenaries known as Runners, exploring a lost colony on the planet of Tau Ceti IV in search of riches, fame, and infamy.

It'll launch on PS5 and PC, with full cross-play and cross-save.

Upcoming PS5 exclusives: Fairgame$

Fairgame$ is a competitive heist game where you join an underground movement to rob the ultra-rich and rebalance the scales. We've not seen any gameplay yet, nor do we have a release window or release date.

What we do know is that it'll launch on PS5 and PC.

Upcoming PS5 exclusives: Phantom Blade Zero

(Image credit: S-Game)

Phantom Blade Zero was revealed during a PlayStation Showcase event earlier this year. It looks set to blend fast-paced action with cinematic quick-time gameplay. There are epic boss battles, and plenty of parrying as you make your way across a fractured land, looking to seek revenge on those that have mortally wounded you.

Phantom Blade Zero has been confirmed to be in development for PS5 and PC, though no further details have been given on when it'll be coming out (or if that number of platforms will grow).

Upcoming PS5 exclusives: Concord

(Image credit: Firewalk Studios)

Concord was revealed last year, with a trailer that didn't exactly reveal much. Apparently, it's a first-person PvP multiplayer shooter, and it'll launch on PC and PS5 sometime in 2024. It's said to have a "unique universe of vibrant worlds and its rich cast of colorful characters". You can read more on the PlayStation Blog.

Upcoming PS5 exclusives: Sword of the Sea

(Image credit: Giant Squid)

Sword of the Sea takes place in an abandoned realm where the terrain flows in waves. You'll make use of a traversal vehicle called the Hoversword. The Hoversword controls like a snowboard, skateboard, and hoverboard all in one. Build momentum to achieve great speeds and catch big air as you explore skatepark-like ruins, uncovering an ancient mystery as you go.

At present, Sword of the Sea is announced for PS5 and PC.

So there you have it, those are the upcoming PS5 exclusives to look out for in the next year or so. For more on PlayStation, be sure to check out our look at the New PS5 games launching soon. To see which of the console's current lineup are worth playing, visit our best PS5 games list.