Phantom Blade Zero hands-on preview: a serious soulslike competitor

Set for release sometime later this year on PlayStation 5 and PC, Phantom Blade Zero represents two modern trends in gaming. The most obvious is the popularity of soulslike games and arguments over favoring players who become gluttons for punishment versus pushing for mainstream acceptance through accessibility.

Having spent some time with the game at this year’s Summer Game Fest, we can now see that this game sits alongside the latter games like God of War (2018) and EA’s Star Wars Jedi franchise. Some games like Stellar Blade even lean more toward character action inspired by Devil May Cry or Bayonetta; they all use tropes of the genre while making things a bit more enjoyable. This is done mostly through approachable narrative design and combat for those who don’t enjoy dying thousands of times on a singular enemy; let alone a full-fledged boss.

(Image credit: S-Game)

Full of soul

Developed by China-based S-GAME, Phantom Blade Zero is looking to prove that the country is a serious competitor in the high-end blockbuster end of the video game spectrum. During our time at SGF, we got a chance to play the game, which is a spin-off to the developer’s multi-platform side-scrolling action game Phantom Blade Executioners. The game is set in a realm that offers a clever blend of Chinese fantasy and steampunk or as S-GAME calls it: 'KungFuPunk.'

In Phantom Blade Zero, players step into the role of Soul, an elite assassin for a secretive and powerful group known as The Order. Soul is wrongfully accused of murdering The Order’s leader and wounded severely during the manhunt. Barely saved by a mystic healer through a remedy that’ll keep him alive for 66 days, the game’s protagonist has to find the true culprit before time runs out.

Its captivating visuals and undeniable fun factor promise to keep players engaged

Playing the tutorial before heading into specific moments of the single-player campaign, Phantom Blade Zero has the fast-paced combat and light stealth elements of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the over-the-top choreographed combat of Stellar Blade, with the approachable fun of God of War. From my hands-on time with the game, it’s clear that Soul is an individual with the potential to cause a lot of chaos and destruction.

He has both light and heavy attacks, a guard that also doubles as a countering opportunity if timed properly with an enemy’s attack, a dodge, and various projectile weapons. According to a representative for S-GAME, Soul will have dozens of melee weapons available. The demo included speedy dual swords, a balanced katana, a powerful long sword, and Qiang (a spear) for more range. Projectile weapons included a large lion-head cannon and a bow that was good for sniping archers. Like many soulslike games, there’s a restricted amount of healing potions that can be used at the tap of a button. Of course, those can be refilled at rest stops - that will, naturally, respawn non-boss enemies.

The heat of battle

Battles and encounters were an exhilarating thrill primarily thanks to the animations that really had us feeling as if we were right in the middle of a Wuxia film. The back and forth between the main character and opposing combatants looked fantastic in motion as Soul doesn’t just stand there when blocking. Soul purposely waves his weapon in the direction of an enemy’s attack and they’ll do the same to you. Once enemies get to a certain state or near death, there’s a stylish finisher available as well.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fighting the grunts were incredibly fun, and the boss battles were even better. Like many action-based soulslike games enemies have a basic attack, parry-able attacks with a blue light warning, and heavy attacks that have to be dodged. Overall, the mechanics feel as tight as they look on the screen. The highlight was the demo-ending boss that takes place in a temple setting. This huge boss not only had a sword but a flying guillotine that could abruptly end the game in a decapitation of Soul if you weren’t careful. The arena also had four pillars where you could even run up and jump toward the boss for an aerial attack.

Phantom Blade Zero left a lasting impression, demonstrating S-GAME’s understanding of what makes soulslike games special without the extreme difficulty that can deter casual gamers. Its captivating visuals and undeniable fun factor promise to keep players engaged, potentially making it one of the most anticipated releases of the coming year.