When I saw that the phenomenal Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake was on sale this Prime Day, I simply had to stop everything and let you all know about it. Both the Switch and PS5 versions of the game have plummeted to a record low price of $34.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon.
This Amazon Prime Day deal, exists in the UK, too, but not actually at Amazon. Instead, the physical Switch copy is available at Argos for £39.99 (was £48.99). Alternatively, you can get it digitally via the Nintendo eShop for just £32.49.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake
35 bucks is a steal for a remake of one of the greatest turn-based RPGs of all time. If you're an RPG head after your next fix, I can't recommend Dragon Quest 3's HD-2D remake enough.
PS5 version: $34.99 at Amazon
UK price (physical): £39.99 at Argos
UK price (digital): £32.49 at Nintendo eShop
Dragon Quest 3 puts you in the shoes of the son (or daughter) of a legendary hero, who goes missing shortly before the beginning of the game. As a budding hero yourself, you're tasked by the royal family to follow in your dad's footsteps, recruit a capable party, and perhaps save the world along the way.
It doesn't sound like much of a story, but there's plenty to love here, especially with an all-new voice cast for the remake that gives characters a plethora of charmingly British accents. That's since become a staple of the Dragon Quest series in Western territories, and I love its inclusion here.
What's particularly great about Dragon Quest 3 is you create your very own party. Characters in your party aren't preset or have existing personalities. Rather, you'll pick their class, appearance, and traits. You have RPG staples like warriors and clerics, of course, but you can get cheeky and hire a clownish gadabout or a monster wrangler for some truly wild party compositions.
If you've seen other HD-2D games like Octopath Traveler or Triangle Strategy, you know what you're in for here. Gorgeous 3D environments juxtaposed with details 2D sprite work for characters and enemies. It's an incredibly well-made package and I can't recommend it enough to RPG fans.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
