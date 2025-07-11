I usually don't buy anything on Prime Day for myself, but I broke that rule to get the excellent Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster collection. Right now, it's dropped to just $29.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon in the US, and £29.99 (was £44.99) at Amazon in the UK.
It's the last big day of Amazon Prime Day deals, so you might want to act fast if Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster is something you've been wanting in your Switch collection for a while now. The title tends to hold its price really well, so seeing a discount this steep is pretty rare. And of course, this is a physical copy that also works on Nintendo Switch 2.
Not in the US or the UK? Click here to see all the best deals for Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster in your region.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster
Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster packs two of the most beloved PS1 RPGs into a single collection. Both are unmissable games for RPG fans, and this collection improves audio and visual fidelity, and introduces a whole bunch of handy quality-of-life features.
Also available on: PS5: $29.97 at Amazon | Xbox: $28.97 at Amazon
UK folks aren't missing out, either, with this lowest-ever price for the collection in the region.
Also available on: Xbox: £29.99 at Amazon
Both of these Suikoden games formed Konami's RPG output on the original PlayStation. While they're not as widely celebrated as the likes of Final Fantasy, Persona or the Tales of series, they still offer a wholly unique experience that makes them worth checking out.
Suikoden typically has players meet an enormous cast of characters, recruiting them for your own army in both small and large scale turn-based battles. Both games' pixel art visuals are stunning even to this day, helped more by the touch-ups presented in this remaster.
The collection also boasts a number of quality-of-life tweaks, including auto-saves and a fast battle speed option. Both games are still well worth playing today and have absolutely stood the test of time.
More Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster deals
