ABC's long-rumored Scrubs revival is officially in development

The popular medical comedy-drama ran for nine seasons between 2001 and 2008

It'll air on ABC and Hulu in the US, but there's no word on where it'll be available internationally

It's time to dust off your medical coats and pagers, Scrubs fans, because the popular medical comedy-drama's long-rumored revival is actually happening.

First reported by Variety and later confirmed on the TV show's various social media channels, the Zach Braff-fronted project has been given a straight-to-series order by US network ABC for the 2025/26 TV season. That means at least one season will be made, and it'll air sometime before August 2026.

As confirmed on Scrubs' official Facebook page, it'll launch on ABC and Hulu in the US. However, there's no word on where international audiences will be able to watch it. My best guess is it'll come to Disney+ – indeed, ABC, Hulu, and Disney+ are all owned by The Walt Disney Company, so it makes sense that the last of those three services would be Scrubs' international home. I've reached out to Disney for an official comment, and I'll update this piece if I hear back.

Unsurprisingly, Scrubs doesn't have a concrete release date, nor is there any official word on whether it's a full-scale reboot or soft revival of the original TV show. Variety and ABC have announced original cast members Braff, Donal Faison, and Sarah Chalke are returning as John Dorian (more commonly known as J.D), Chris Turk, and Elliot Reid, though. The latter is the more likely scenario, then.

The new series' plot brief provides further evidence that it'll be a TV revival. Per ABC: "JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time. Medicine has changed [and] interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way."

Bill Lawrence, who developed the original series, and co-created Apple TV+ hits Ted Lasso and Shrinking, is returning to steer the show's revival. Braff, Faison, and Chalke will executive produce Scrubs 2.0 alongside Lawrence. Tim Hobert and Aseem will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Opinion: don't dissect Scrubs on the operating table, please

Will any of Scrubs' other main cast members return for its TV revival? (Image credit: NBC)

Delighted as I am that Scrubs is coming back, I am concerned it might lose what made the original unmissable viewing in the early to mid-2000s.

As the revival's story synopsis indicates, there have been significant advancements in the medical industry since Scrubs originally debuted on NBC. The same is true of society, so I expect Scrubs 2.0 to be a more progressive and inclusive series than its predecessor was. I'll be alarmed, then, if some of the original run's outdated jokes and/or stereotypes are retained.

That said, I hope Scrubs' reboot doesn't stray too far from other aspects that made the original so great. Keep the single-camera format. Bring back other characters from the show's first run, even if they only appear in supporting or cameo roles. Ensure it's as witty, slapstick, and sarcastic as its forebear. And, perhaps most importantly, make its melodrama and emotional scenes kick me in the gut and/or make my heart soar.

Do everything I've outlined in the above paragraph, and I'm sure Scrubs will be one of the best Hulu shows and best Disney+ shows whenever it's ready to be discharged from the hospital and lands on two of the world's best streaming services. Fail to do so, though, and the reboot's first season might also be its last.