The clock is ticking – these Amazon Prime Day Chromebook & MacBook deals could whisk you away from Windows 10's inevitable death
Time is almost up...
It's no secret that Microsoft's Windows 11 will be fully replacing Windows 10, with support officially ending this October. We're now in the final stretch of Amazon Prime Day, and that means it's your last chance to grab these Chromebook and MacBook laptop deals.
No operating system comes without any faults, but Microsoft's Windows 11 (which you'll essentially be forced to switch to) has been a thorn in many users' sides (including mine) with a plethora of bugs and issues across the board.
If you're brave enough to make the swap, a new operating system could be a breath of fresh air, and it comes down to what you intend to use the hardware for. If you're a gamer, any Linux/SteamOS-powered system or a MacBook (with the latest M-series chips) is the way to go. However, if you're looking to acquire a laptop that caters to productivity, then you've come at the perfect time.
Similar to the steep discounts you'll see below, a highlight here for me is the Apple MacBook Air M2, which is available for $699 (previously $799) on Best Buy. It's not exactly an exclusive Amazon Prime Day deal, but it's worth noting considering its power for play and work, using the powerful M2 chip.
If you're on a budget and looking for something more affordable, then the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is available at $322.88 (previously $399.99) on Amazon in the US.
That's not all, though, as there are a handful of other deals I've rounded up for the US and UK during this year's Prime Day sales event. Need a deep dive on which laptops to opt for? Then check out our guides on the best laptops, best MacBooks, and best Chromebooks.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Chromebook and MacBook deals in your region!
The best Prime Day Chromebook deals in the US
Display - 14-inch
Processor - Intel Celeron
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a suitable system for students looking to get through daily tasks easily. It's not among the best laptops out there, but with its $149 sale price, there's not much to be frustrated with. With claims of a full-day battery life thanks to the lean, it'll keep you at the center of your tasks without worries of having to recharge.
Display - 14-inch
Processor - MediaTek Helio
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
The Asus Chromebook CM14 is a great option this Amazon Prime Day, providing a solid, basic laptop experience at a very low price, thanks to a 42% discount. It doesn't always have to be the biggest and the fastest; sometimes all you need is a laptop that gets the job done, and for $162.97, you can't go wrong.
Display - 14-inch
Processor - AMD Ryzen 3 7320C
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
New AI innovations will make your ChromeOS experience much easier, with Google AI at its forefront. 2TB of cloud storage is at your disposal, making productivity and work a breeze. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7320C at $322.88, it's a no-brainer.
Display: 14-inch
Processor - Intel Celeron N4020
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 32GB
This HP Chromebook 14 is another budget-friendly laptop this Amazon Prime Day that's an easy recommendation at $188. It houses the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, suitable for everyday use, work, or school. Casual gaming is also possible thanks to its Intel UHD Graphics 600, so don't hesitate to purchase.
Display: 14-inch
Processor - Intel Pentium Silver N5000
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
The HP Chromebook x360 acts as a hybrid tablet and laptop thanks to its 2-in-1 foldable design. It boasts a long battery life of up to 12 hours, and it's protected by HP’s 1-Year Limited Hardware Warranty. Don't miss it!
The best Prime Day MacBook deals in the US
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
Over on Best Buy, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is capable of providing fantastic performance to cater to your needs; whether it's productivity or gaming, it'll be able to breeze through easily. It features great battery life, and it's all thanks to the efficiency of the M2 chip. You won't be able to find it on Apple's store as it's discontinued, so hurry and buy while you still can!
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
Powered by the latest Apple M4 chip, this MacBook Air provides some of the best performance you'll see on MacBooks across the board. It's a lightweight MacBook with a 13.6-inch display suitable for your travels, while packing plenty of power alongside 16GB of RAM. The 256GB of storage space is a downside, but if you can find the right external SSD to suit your needs, it softens the blow.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
This MacBook is a step up from its 13.6-inch counterpart, with a bigger 15-inch display. It's now at its lowest-ever price on Best Buy. You can read our MacBook Air 15-inch review, where its display, performance, design, and speaker array are discussed, which left us impressed. At $899, what are you waiting for?
The best Prime Day Chromebook deals in the UK
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
Want a laptop catered towards productivity? The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is yours, with hardware specifications ideal for your work. It's possible thanks to the Intel Core i3 processor, that can take on editing and gaming. In our review of the laptop, it earned a total of four stars, which should go a long way to show you how impressive this laptop is. Don't miss it!
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
With £150 off, the Chromebook Plus CX34 is backed by an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, which is a great last-minute deal to dive into this Prime Day. It's right up the alley for budget users, so don't count this one out!
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
The HP Chromebook Plus 14 is yet another Chromebook powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, at a $246.99 sale price. It will get your tasks done with ease, with the added benefit of up to 12 hours in battery life, and is a solid choice thanks to its 43% discount.
The best Prime Day MacBook deals in the UK
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
Apple's latest MacBook Air 13-inch model has a pleasantly surprising early price cut for Prime Day. With the M4 chip, multitasking and heavy-duty tasks won't be much of an issue, and at its sale price, it's an absolute no-brainer for Windows users looking to switch to macOS.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
Look no further than the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch, powered by the M4 chip, if you want some of the best multitasking, editing, and gaming performance possible. It would be a suitable acquisition right before Amazon Prime Day bows out, and it will last you through 18 hours of the day thanks to its great battery life.
Display - 16 inches
Processor - Apple M4 Pro
RAM - 24GB
Storage - 512GB
Without a doubt, the Apple MacBook M4 Pro, of course, powered by the M4 Pro chip, is among the best of the best when it comes to Apple's MacBooks. With a huge 24GB of RAM alongside a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU, gaming and all other graphics-intensive tasks won't be an issue.
