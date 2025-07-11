We're counting down to the end of this year's four-day Prime Day sale, so this is your last chance to bag any of the deals we've expertly picked using our extensive bargain-hunting knowledge. To help you find the highlights amongst the duds before the sale ends at midnight, we've tracked down what we consider to be the best Prime Day deals you can get right now at Amazon UK.

You'll find a load of deals on phones, laptops, headphones, TVs, appliances and more. Plus, for those on a budget, there are some handy cheap tech gadgets for under £50.

To bring you all of this, we've tapped into our decades worth of tech and deals experience, drawing upon what we know are good offers and our knowledge of products gained through extensive testing and reviewing. But you can always contact us if you're after deals advice too; just be quick about it as Prime Day will be over when the clock strikes midnight on July 12.

It's worth bearing in mind that to access the majority of these Prime Day deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can make use of the 30-day free trial right here if eligible or sign up for £8.99 per month.

So, without any more preamble, read on for our picks of the best Amazon Prime Day deals available on the final day of the sale that get our seal of approval.

Amazon Prime Day deals - editor's picks

Amazon Kindle: was £94.99 now £71.24 at Amazon The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the annual Prime Day sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's £60 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At under £75, this Prime Day deal is a new record-low price for the ereader, but far from the bigger discounts I've seen in previous years.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.

Anker PowerCore 10K: was £17.99 now £12.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It sports a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it can still recharge many mobiles up to two times over. There's only a single port to charge one device at a time but that's not a huge issue if you just want a cheap power bank for your phone.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £42.49 at Amazon This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price for Amazon Prime Day. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Asus Vivobook S 14: was £899.99 now £459.99 at Amazon Display: 14 inches

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB This is an excellent price for a modern and powerful laptop featuring one of the latest Snapdragon X Plus processors. This dramatically boosts the device's performance and offers some incredible battery life, alongside the excellent amount of RAM and storage. Overall, this is an excellent high-end laptop at a mid-range price.

DJI Mini 4K Bundle: was £329 now £259 at Amazon This budget-friendly drone from DJI boasts an incredible 4K UHD resolution so you can capture amazing detail every single time. A 31-minute maximum flight time gives enough time to capture most shots, although more serious enthusiasts might crave better battery performance. This bundle also includes two batteries, a remote controller and a shoulder bag, all for £259. It'll be hard to find a better drone deal this year for beginners.

Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum: was £169.99 now £99.99 at Amazon The G50 is very budget-friendly even at full price, but now it's even more so thanks to this Prime Day deal, which takes it under £100. A maximum suction of 4,000Pa is extremely good for the price, and the onboard bin is surprisingly generously sized at 600ml. For this price, expect basic navigation and a design suited to general whole-home cleans rather than anything more specific. Although we haven't reviewed this specific model yet, we generally rate Eufy highly as a brand, and the value for money is impressive.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £27.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was over three years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim and this is actually a record-low price for the newest model.

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block: was £169.99 now £109.99 at Amazon I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a build-in sharpener then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja that matches the previous record-low. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its five-piece set of stainless knives and included paring scissors.

Apple iPad A16: was £329 now £284 at Amazon If you want to go for the modern version of Apple's entry-level tablet, then this iPad A16 is at its cheapest price yet. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model and the top pick in our best iPad guide. It boasts a gorgeous Liquid Retina display, a new A16 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £545.14 now £349.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a strong buy. It features an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure strong overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a mid-range laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work.

LG C4 55-inch 4K OLED TV: was £1,199 now £859.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is a phenomenal OLED TV that covers all the bases, delivering fantastic performance for movies, gaming and more. Its picture delivers bold colours, rich contrast, lifelike textures, and solid brightness for a mid-range OLED TV. It's also packed with gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming.

Blink Mini 2: was £29.99 now £15.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is a new record-low price – and best of all, you don't need to be a Prime member to get it.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149.99 now £84.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 sports one of the largest screens from across the range, making content look nicer and easier to see. Plus, it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet while still keeping costs down and providing handy Alexa support. Best of all, today's offer is a new record-low price.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was £999 now £679 at Amazon The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a sharp 6.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 2856 and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits for a clear and vibrant image. I should also mention that it takes amazing photos thanks to its three lenses: 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP 5X zoom. It’s a powerful Android phone that does everything very well – and it's a bargain with this huge discount for Amazon Prime Day.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS: was £399 now £295 at Amazon Get the fantastic Apple Watch Series 10 for a very low price in the Amazon Prime Day sales. With a curved screen for imprved glanceability, new thinner design and sleep apnea detection capabilities, it's also got all of Apple's existing watchOS smarts and latest features.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £228.99 at Amazon Here's a new record-low price for this impressive bundle featuring the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. On top of all that, battery life is an impressive 60 minutes.