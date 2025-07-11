Calling all Nespresso coffee machine owners: Nespresso Original capsules are on sale for $34 (was $42.50) for 50 pods at Amazon. The deal is available on a range of drink sizes and roast levels, so you can pick the bundle that suits you best.

The Amazon Prime Day sales are a great time to splurge on expensive, exciting things like discounted TVs and cut-price laptops, but they're also the perfect opportunity to stock up on essentials. You're never not going to need coffee pods, and this lets you replenish your store cupboard for an unusually low price. With 50 capsules per bundle, you'll be sorted for weeks (unless you have a particularly enthusiastic caffeine habit, in which case no judgement here – I'm on my second supersized mug of coffee as I write this).

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

This bundle deal is on the Original line of pods, and available on five pod bundles, including dark and medium roast options, different drink sizes (espresso, lungo, etc.), and varieties. It's fairly easy to pick up these pods at less than list price, but the current deal is especially strong. Usually, you'll pay over $42, and any further discounts come and go quickly. The Prime Day sales finish today, so make these pods the last thing you pop in your cart before you check out; you won't regret it.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Nespresso Original coffee pods

Nespresso coffee pods (50 capsules): was $45 now $36 at Amazon Alert! Amazon has slashed the price of original line Nespresso capsules for Prime Day. There's 20% off 50-pod packs, and a range of flavors and different coffee types are included. It's very rare for these pods to be so cheap, so stock up while you can.

If you're planning on using Prime Day to get a whole new coffee station set up, TechRadar's guide to the best Nespresso machines will walk you through your different options.

There are all manner of different coffee makers out there, but if you don't have the mental capacity to deal with operating complex machinery first thing in the morning, and just want a great cup of coffee to start your day, a Nespresso pod machine is the perfect choice. There's barely anything to set up and nothing to clean up afterwards.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals