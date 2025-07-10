Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals are upon us, but one thing has struck me while I'm sifting through the products: a lot of them are pretty ugly. So, instead, I'm hunting down the best-looking coffee machines that will bring some pizazz to your pantry, like this amazing deal on the limited-edition pistachio Nespresso Vertuo Pop+, now $99.99 (was $139.95) at Amazon.

I've tested a lot of coffee machines in my time as TechRadar's Managing Editor of Lifestyle, and one thing that's constantly irked me has been the absolute havoc the process wreaks on my kitchen feng-shui. No, I don't want a huge chrome metal box dwarfing my countertop, and wrapping it in a black plastic casing is the least inventive way of solving the problem.

Instead, I'm looking for thoughtfully designed machines that still offer excellent performance this Prime Day, and I've found seven that fit the bill, from Drip coffee makers to pod machines and even some top-notch espresso makers.

Best looking coffee maker deals on Prime Day

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Summer Limited Edition: was $139.95 now $99.99 at Amazon The Pop+ was already one of the best machines we've tested, but I can't get enough of its latest limited edition pistachio green refresh. It's got a huge price cut for Prime Day, meaning you benefit from its extra-large water tank, plus a sample box of Nespresso Vertuo capsules, all for a bargain price.

Keurig K-Express Pod Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon We love the Keurig K-Express, but we love it even more in one of its various adorable colorways. A personal favorite is berry, but the mint is very on trend this year. This coffee maker is cheap and easy to use, and while this $30 discount isn't the cheapest it's ever been, it's the cheapest we've seen it in a while. It can brew 8, 10, and 12oz cups depending on your preference. The 42oz reservoir holds enough water to brew up to 5 8oz cups per refill.

Breville The Barista Touch: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon A sales season favorite, Breville's Barista Touch is ever-popular, but pricey. Of all of the larger coffee makers we've tested, this one manages to balance performance and design the best; it packs a compact integrated grinder, tamping functionality, auto-dosing, and auto milk frothing. It's costly, but that's hardly surprising given that it tops our look at the best espresso machines, so don't miss your chance to get it for a record-low price.

Moccamaster KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker: was $359 now $197.99 at Amazon Incredible low price: While very close to its record-low price of $175, it's not quite hit rock bottom for Prime Day. However, this low of a price is still a rarity for one of the most desirable coffee makers around, which scored highly in our review. It's gorgeous, the results are fantastic, and now for less than $200, it's a bargain too.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: was $219 now $142.99 at Amazon This coffee maker is one of the simplest and easiest to use that Nespresso has ever made. A one-touch brewing button means you can get your coffee quicker and more easily than ever before. And thanks to this record-low price for Prime members, you can get a fantastic machine at an affordable price.

Casabrews 3700 Essential Espresso Machine: was $129.99 now $110.49 at Amazon While it's not one we've tested, Casabrews is a known name in the coffee space, and this ultra-cute 20 Bar espresso maker is a solid alternative if you're keen to pull your own shots at home without needing an enormous machine. It's also available in a variety of adorable colorways!

