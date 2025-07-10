Amazon Prime Day is in full swing folks! It started July 8 but don't worry, this year the huge sales event is running all the way through to July 11.

I've tracked down some of the absolute best deals on wireless earbuds and honestly – you can't afford to miss these. If you can afford to miss 'em, it's simple – you just won't see 'em here.

Some offers may not last for the duration of Amazon's grand sales event though, so do make sure to act fast if you want the best price on new cheap earbuds.

I'll list all of the earbuds deals worth their salt below

Amazon Prime Day wireless earbuds deals in the US

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024: was $179 now $129 at Amazon These amazing noise-cancelling earbuds are easily some of the best on the market – just see our glowing Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024 review to find out exactly why. These have a new shape compared to the Bose buds that came before, and we're big fans. Sound-wise, though, these are classic Bose: you get top-tier active noise cancellation, pumping bass, and generally clear audio. This is a return to their lowest ever price, so make sure you don't miss out on excellent value ANC.

JLab Go Pop ANC: was $29 now $20 at Amazon The JLab Go Pop ANC currently hold the title of 'best super cheap' option in our guide to the best budget earbuds – and for good reason. They deliver clear audio, surprisingly effective noise cancellation and a range of fun color options – all at a phenomenally low price. For just $20 this Prime Day, you really can't go wrong.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $199 at Amazon Offering “incredible sound” (as you can read about in our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review), the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded product while also providing the benefits of having an open-ear form factor. The Immersive sound is excellent, and there’s also up to seven hours of play time (and up to 48 hours of standby time). Basically, they just work – and they work very well. Also, this deal equals the cheapest we've ever seen them.

LG xboom Buds: was $109 now $99 at Amazon Right now, you can get the new LG xboom Buds for less than $100. Shut out the world around you with ANC, indulge in clean, bass-heavy audio, and even listen in to a broadcast through Auracast on the LG xboom companion app.

Anker Soundcore AeroClip: was $169 now $112 at Amazon Even after finishing my Anker Soundcore Aeroclip review, I've found myself going back to these open earbuds a fair few times. They're easily some of the better-sounding open buds I've tested, and they're incredibly comfortable to boot. Simply clip these lil' guys on and you're ready to go. At just over $110, these are now unbelievably good value for money.

Earfun Air Pro 4: was $79 now $55 at Amazon These earbuds are an update on the fantastic, yet ageing, Earfun Air Pro 3. They have widespread higher-resolution Bluetooth codec support – working with both Sony's proprietary LDAC and Qualcomm's aptX Lossless – super-impressive for the money.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24.99 now $17.49 at Amazon Before we get super carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance – if JLab had managed that for around the price of two Frappuccinos, we could all go home. But they also aren't half bad – in fact they're alarmingly good for this outrageous asking fee. If this is truly where your budget maxes out, you'll get reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, and solid musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more. I've been testing earbuds since 2019 and I love them.

Sony WF-C510: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon We gave these earbuds a very impressive 4.5-stars in our Sony WF-C510 review, and slapped them with the 'TechRadar Recommends' award – and that was at their regular MSRP of $59.99. This is a return to their cheapest ever 37%-off price since their release in September 2024. We'd actually, genuinely pick these over the Apple AirPods 4. OK, so we didn't absolutely love the 11 hours of charge provided by the case, but the earbuds themselves will last 11 hours before needing to return to it – making them equally excellent sounding, feeling and long-lasting. There's no ANC, but if you're OK with that, buy with our blessing!

Earfun Air Pro 3: was $99.99 now $47.49 at Amazon The EarFun Air Pro 3 are still some of the best cheap noise-canceling earbuds. Need proof? Sure: they're still our best budget pick in our best ANC earbuds roundup. See? In addition to their ANC, the lengthy battery life and excellent audio for the level make them a great deal for someone who wants affordable, comfortable all-rounder buds. They're also arguably a more cost-effective deal than their successors above, the EarFun Air Pro 4.

Shokz OpenFit Air: was $119 now $79 at Amazon We love the Shokz OpenFit Air open earbuds, which easily compete with some of the best open earbuds around. With an exceptionally snug and secure fit, genuinely well-balanced audio and speedy charging, there's a lot to love about this sporty model. Oh, and now they're less than $80 in the Prime Day sale, so if you're the active type, don't miss this one!

Earfun Air 2 NC: was $69.99 now $43.69 at techradar.com These wireless earbuds are excellent value at full price, but at 38% off they're the absolute definition of a steal. Not only do the Earfun Air 2 NC offer excellent audio quality for the money, but, as we said in our four-star Earfun Air 2 NC review, you're also getting tailored ANC. Okay, the design lacks a little refinement and we'd leave the Theater Mode alone, but for this price we'll absolutely overlook these minor flaws.

Amazon Prime Day wireless earbuds deals in the UK

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was £299 now £189 at Amazon These open earbuds offer “incredible sound” – as we mentioned in our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds don't use a seal, so you'll be able to hear your surroundings as well as your favorite tunes. You also get as much as seven hours of play time (and up to 48 hours total with the charging case). With more than £100 off (in certain colorways), they're a total steal.

Earfun Air Pro 3: was £63.99 now £49.98 at Amazon The EarFun Air Pro 3 are still some of the best cheap noise-canceling earbuds. Need proof? Sure: they're still our best budget pick in our best ANC earbuds roundup. In addition to their ANC, the lengthy battery life and decent audio make them a great deal for someone who wants affordable, comfortable all-rounder buds. They're also arguably a more cost-effective deal than their successors above, the EarFun Air Pro 4.

Amazon Prime Day Earfun earbuds and headphones deals, UK

Earfun Air 2 NC: was £59.99 now £36.10 at Amazon These wireless earbuds were already excellent value, but at a whopping 40% off they're the absolute definition of a steal and the cheapest we've ever seen for this model. Not only do the Earfun Air 2 NC offer great audio quality for the money, but, as we said in our four-star Earfun Air 2 NC review, you're also getting tailored ANC. OK, the design lacks a little refinement and we'd leave the Theater Mode well alone, but for this price we'll absolutely overlook these minor flaws.

LG xboom Buds: was £119 now £75 at Amazon You can swipe the LG xboom Buds for more than £40 off, making them well-worth the money. When I wrote my LG xboom Buds review, I was won over by their low-end heavy sound, highly tuneable EQ and customizable ANC. I wasn't, however, quite sure if they were worth the money. Now, at under £80, they finally are.

Anker Soundcore AeroClip: was £169 now £112 at Amazon In my Anker Soundcore Aeroclip review, I was full of praise for these buds, which offer great sound quality despite having an open design. In fact, these are among the best sounding open buds I've tested, and they're super comfortable too. These open buds clip onto your ears rather than hooking over them, so if you're a fan of that aesthetic, these are a top choice. At just over £110, these are just asking to be snapped right up.

JLab Go Air Pop: was £24.99 now £14.95 at Amazon This 40% off saving in the UK is £2.50 cheaper than they're ever been – and you can save that £2.50 for a coffee on your commute (hurrah, caffeine!). Before we get carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance. But they also aren't half bad – in fact they're alarmingly good for this new all-time low asking fee. If this is truly where your budget maxes out, you'll get reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, and solid musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more – and I love these earbuds.

Earfun Air Pro 4: was £99 now £56 at Amazon These wireless earbuds offer good battery life, a pleasingly lightweight feel, and of course, fantastic value for money. They have wide-reaching higher-resolution Bluetooth codec support – using both Sony's proprietary LDAC and Qualcomm's aptX Lossless. And now with this Prime Day deal, they'll set you back less than £60 – that's an offer not to be missed!

JLab Go Pop ANC: was £29 now £23 at Amazon The JLab Go Pop ANC are our 'best super cheap' pick in our list of the best budget earbuds around. Why? Well, its because they impress with energetic sound, solid noise cancellation and a comfortable fit. They were already outrageously cheap, but at just £23 this Prime Day, they're simply too good to skip if you're looking for a cheap no-nonsense set of earbuds.

Sony WF-C710N: was £99 now £79 at Amazon Yes, you can get Sony's new wireless earbuds for less than £80 in the Prime Day sale – talk about a bargain! In our Sony WF-C710N review, we heaped praise on these buds for their bolstered battery life, fantastic sound quality and upgraded ANC. At this price-point, you'll struggle to find a model that's much better.