I love the Apple Mac mini - and Amazon just cut the price of my number 1 mini PC ahead of its Prime Big Deal Days sale

Amazon's Big Deal Days might not officially start until October 7, but I've already found an unmissable deal ahead of the mini-Prime Day sale. The Apple Mac mini M4 is now down to $569 (was $599) at Amazon.

This Apple deal is the model with 16GB RAM and 25GB SSD, and right now, this is the most affordable Mac mini with the superb M4 chip you can get, and I'm also seeing other configurations all discounted right now.

Whether you're a content creator or you need a reliable mini desktop PC for the office, the Mac mini is worth adding to the list - especially at this price. It's fast, powerful, versatile, and of course has that stunning Apple aesthetic.

In the UK? The Mac mini M4 has dropped to £529 (was £599) at Amazon for the same specs, with other models also available.

Today's best Apple Mac mini deal

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $569 at Amazon

Apple M4 10-Core CPU, integrated 10-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD The newest version of Apple's mini desktop PC is smaller, faster, and better than ever before, providing a reliable platform for a massive range of workloads. It'll easily breeze through productivity tasks and office apps, as well as taking on photo and video editing without skipping a beat. Just a great all-rounder machine.

Why this is a great Apple Mac mini deal

After some exhaustive benchmarking, I've consistently ranked the M4-powered Mac mini as the best mini PC overall for most people.

In our Apple Mac mini (M4) review, we reckoned that "the Mac mini has become the best small form factor PC you can buy. Small PCs with either Windows 11 or Linux simply cannot match the build quality, performance, and price of Apple’s tiny machine, and with the M4 chip, that gap has become even wider."

We found the machine had no issues running intensive tasks, like editing 4K video footage alongside more typical workloads. And with Apple's renewed focus on gaming, yes, the Mac mini can (finally) get some use as a mini gaming PC. During testing, it proved surprisingly adept at running modern titles even at higher graphical settings.

Essentially, there's not a lot that this device can't handle. And at this price, it feels like a steal.

I've highlighted the 16GB + 256GB version, but 16GB and 24GB configurations have also got a price-cut alongside an M4 Pro model, all discounted for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.