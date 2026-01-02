OpenAI is hiring a Head of Preparedness, and we know the salary will be $555,000 plus equity

Sam Altman has shared that OpenAI is looking for a new Head of Preparedness, citing its rapidly improving AI tools, models and emerging risks.

The ChatGPT maker is offering a salary of $555,000 plus equity to one lucky individual, however CEO Altman has warned the "Head of Preparedness" job is set to be a high-stress role.

Key to the position is understanding how advanced models could be abused, steering safety decisions, and securing OpenAI's systems to mitigate risks.

Altman said in his post that OpenAI saw a "preview" of model-related mental health impacts in 2025, seemingly acknowledging a number of deaths related to ChatGPT interactions. OpenAI had already rolled back a GPT-4o update after admitting it could reinforce harmful user behavior.

"We are entering a world where we need more nuanced understanding and measurement of how those capabilities could be abused, and how we can limit those downsides both in our products and in the world, in a way that lets us all enjoy the tremendous benefits," he wrote.

The soon-to-be-appointed head will lead a "small [but] high-impact" team, adhering to OpenAI's Preparedness framework.

Aleksander Madry previously held the role, but he was reassigned by OpenAI. Later, Joaquin Quiñonero Candela occupied the role, but Candela is now Head of Recruiting. Lilian Weng also spent some time as Head of Preparedness.

"This will be a stressful job and you'll jump into the deep end pretty much immediately," Altman warned.

The company has previously been criticized by former employees for prioritizing commercial opportunities and AGI goals, but Altman's latest push for a Head of Preparedness combined with a healthy salary package could mark an important shift.

