GPT-4o is coming back for ChatGPT Plus users

There have been plenty of complaints about GPT-5

OpenAI is looking at ways to improve the new model

When OpenAI rolled out its shiny new GPT-5 model for ChatGPT earlier this week, the plan was to have it replace all of the older models for both free and paying users – but now GPT-4o is being brought back in response to a significant number of user complaints.

"We for sure underestimated how much some of the things that people like in GPT-4o matter to them, even if GPT-5 performs better in most ways," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on social media, after announcing GPT-4o would be sticking around.

However, it's not clear just how long the GPT-4o reprieve will be for, and it's only going to remain available for those on the $20-per-month ChatGPT Plus plan. "We will watch usage as we think about how long to offer legacy models for," Altman said.

There were other updates from Altman as well: GPT-5 rate limits are being doubled for ChatGPT Plus users, and some behind-the-scenes upgrades are making GPT-5 "smarter" too, as the latest model continues to roll out to everyone.

'An overworked secretary'

GPT-5 rollout updates:*We are going to double GPT-5 rate limits for ChatGPT Plus users as we finish rollout.*We will let Plus users choose to continue to use 4o. We will watch usage as we think about how long to offer legacy models for.*GPT-5 will seem smarter starting…August 8, 2025

As we reported yesterday, the response to GPT-5 from a lot of users has been pretty brutal. It's been labeled "horrible", "insufficient", "obnoxious", "atrocious", like "an overworked secretary", and worse than GPT-4o – with tighter restrictions on how much it can be used.

People aren't happy about GPT-5 either giving shorter responses than previous models, or throwing up multiple responses that the user then has to choose between. If you're using AI to try and save time, it's not ideal.

At least OpenAI is listening to its userbase, with the reintroduction of GPT-4o, though you may not see it immediately in the model picker if you've been upgraded to GPT-5. "Users have very different opinions on the relative strength of GPT-4o vs GPT-5," admits Altman.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The OpenAI CEO also says his team are looking at more ways to provide different personalities and customizations within the same model for users. Watch this space for further tweaks to GPT-5 going forward.