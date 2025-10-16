Quantic Dream has confirmed Star Wars: Eclipse is still in development and is "eager to share more" in the future

Quantic Dream founder David Cage also revealed that the studio is now making a competitive multiplayer game

He says, "Multiple teams are fully dedicated to crafting the next generation of great games"

Quantic Dream has provided an update on the development of Star Wars: Eclipse and confirmed that it's also now working on a multiplayer game.

In a new blog post published today, Quantic Dream founder and president David Cage revealed that the developer, which has solely focused on creating single-player story games for 28 years, is branching out to make its own "competitive multiplayer" title.

"After years as a single-project studio, we also decided to take a new step. Multiple teams are fully dedicated to crafting the next generation of great games, including something very different, a competitive multiplayer experience, born from the same spirit of curiosity and creativity that has always defined us," Cage said.

"This new title may surprise our fans as it is very different from what we have done so far. But taking risks, challenging ourselves, exploring new ways of playing and telling stories, and attempting what seems impossible, has always been part of our DNA."

The Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain studio announced that it was working on its own Star Wars narrative game in December 2021.

Updates on the game have been quiet for some time. In August 2024, Eclipse lost its lead writer, Adam Williams, leading some to believe the game was in limbo amid reports that the studio was struggling to hire staff following workplace allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

While there's still no word on when we can expect to see Eclipse, Cage has now settled doubts by confirming that the game is still in active development.

"Of course, development of Star Wars: Eclipse continues, and we are eager to share more with you in the future," he said.

As for what we do know, Eclipse will be an original Star Wars story set during The High Republic era, centuries before the Skywalker Saga, also known as "the golden age of the Jedi" and the height of the Galactic Republic.

"Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games," the official synopsis reads.

Like previous Quantic Dream games, it's confirmed that the game will feature an ensemble cast of multiple playable characters, "each with their own personality, motivations, and impact upon each other and the story at large". It will also take place in an uncharted section of the Outer Rim.

A CGI trailer was released alongside its initial announcement, showing an assortment of aliens, planets, new and familiar, Jedi, and even Master Yoda.

