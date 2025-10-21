Microsoft is now working on next-generation hardware, Xbox president Sarah Bond confirms

Bond says "We have our next-gen hardware in development" and has "been looking at prototyping, designing"

Bond's confirmation follows rumors that Microsoft had canceled its hardware plans after making changes to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox president Sarah Bond has confirmed that Microsoft is now working on the next-generation Xbox console.

Speaking to Variety about Microsoft's new Asus ROG Xbox Ally handheld, Bond touched on the future of Xbox, teasing plans for "next-gen hardware" that is now in development.

"We are 100 percent looking at making things in the future," said Bond. "We have our next-gen hardware in development. We've been looking at prototyping, designing. We have a partnership we've announced with AMD around it, so that is coming.

"What we saw here was an opportunity to innovate in a new way and to bring gamers another choice, in addition to our next-gen hardware. We are always listening to what players and creators want. When there is demand for innovation, we're going to build it."

Bond's comments follow a string of rumors that suggested that Microsoft is no longer developing hardware after the company made massive changes to Xbox Game Pass and increased the price of its Ultimate membership.

Shortly after, Microsoft denied the rumors that it had canceled its next-gen hardware plans, reaffirming its commitment to Xbox consoles in a statement.

"We are actively investing in our future first-party consoles and devices designed, engineered and built by Xbox. For more details, the community can revisit our agreement announcement with AMD," Microsoft said.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Microsoft has yet to officially announce the next-gen Xbox, additional rumors claim that the console, as well as the PS6, is targeting a 2027 launch and that it will be more powerful than Sony's hardware.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.