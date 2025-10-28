Xbox is reportedly making its next-gen console a Windows gaming PC with access to a full console native library

Games from multiple storefronts like Steam, Battle.net, and Epic Games will reportedly be available

It may not go down well with some consumers, especially due to the likelihood of a high starting price

There's no denying that 2025 has been one really surprising year for console fans, with Xbox at the center of controversy via ludicrous console price hikes, the new ROG Xbox Ally handheld costing $999, and its exclusive franchises like Halo and Forza Horizon making their way over to PlayStation – and it seems that the strange choices aren't stopping there.

According to our friends at Windows Central, the next-gen Xbox console will essentially be a Windows gaming PC, with the full console native library available alongside access to games from multiple PC storefronts like Steam, without paying for online multiplayer.

Now, this all sounds great on paper, and I'll be very glad to see Microsoft and Xbox be the first to move away from the egregious forced subscription strategy for online multiplayer. It also means Xbox players will be getting the best of both PC and console worlds, but I have two questions.

What makes this that much different from a full-fledged gaming PC (in terms of software), and why would anybody choose this over a more powerful custom gaming PC (especially when it may cost at or over $1,000)?

Aside from a decent number of titles available only on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, day one Game Pass games are also available on PC, which is mostly made up of new AAA games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 or the recent Ninja Gaiden 4. Unless the hardware Xbox intends to use for its next-gen console is really close to what one could find when building a gaming PC, it seems a little extreme for Xbox to abandon the console brand it's built over the years.

I'm well aware that Valve is reportedly doing the same thing with a supposed Steam console in the works, but it's not the same situation. Xbox has competed with PlayStation in the home console space for decades, and recent decisions, including the reported move to what is pretty much a gaming PC, may eliminate console competition altogether.

It's certainly concerning, especially if you're like me, who feels that PlayStation hasn't been trying hard for the past few years – I mean, that's if PlayStation doesn't go and do the same thing Xbox is supposedly doing here.

This is all made worse with what seems like it'll be a console that is led by Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system, where the ROG Xbox Ally's 'full-screen experience' will be fully utilized, with the opportunity to exit the mode and enter Windows. I can't stress this enough, but Windows 11 has been an eyesore for me and other PC gamers, with degraded performance compared to SteamOS, and other annoying bugs that ruin the entire experience.

I might be in the minority in thinking this isn't a great move from Xbox; I'm not against gamers being able to play whatever they wish on any platform, but since PlayStation doesn't have the same intentions that Xbox does, I can only see this doing damage to console competition.

It's also worth noting that this rumor means premium pricing is almost a certainty, meaning there will be no way to dive into 'console' gaming at an affordable price anymore, and surely, consumers won't be happy with that.

