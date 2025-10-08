Beat the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass price hike with these deals still available at the older, better prices
The old prices are the best prices
With Xbox Game Pass prices on the rise across all tiers, this Amazon Prime Day might be your last chance to score some subscription time for less before Microsoft boosts its rates.
Microsoft kicked up a bit of a storm in the community at the beginning of October when it announced it was boosting the price of Xbox Games Pass Ultimate from $19.99 to $29.99 – that's a 50% increase. Understandably, Xbox and PC gamers have been pretty disgruntled by this, allegedly causing the membership site to crash due to widespread cancellations.
As a result, we've spent some time this Amazon Prime Day to source the best Xbox Game Pass prices in the US and the UK. While you shouldn't expect any major discounts or anything like that, we can at least point you in the direction of more reasonably priced subscription time, so you can hold off on paying Microsoft's price hikes at least a little while longer.
Best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Game Pass deals in the US
A neat little discount of one dollar off the old price of one month of Ultimate is an attractive one, given the imminent price rise to $29.99...
Price check: $19.99 at Best Buy | $19.99 at Target | $19.99 at GameStop ($18.99 for Pros) | $19.99 at Staples | $20.39 at Loaded
While a lot of places offer a three-month Ultimate membership at $59.99, this deal from Amazon will actually save you money, all while guaranteeing you a longer lock-in at the old price.
Price check: $59.99 at Walmart | $59.99 at Best Buy | $59.99 at Target | $59.99 at GameStop ($56.99 for Pros) | $59.79 at Loaded | $59.99 at Staples
While there's been no recent change in the pricing for Xbox Game Pass Core (now Essential) membership, you can still secure yourself a bit of a saving here. Amazon's offering $1.25 off for a three-month membership: not bad, given it grants access to games like Fallout 76, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and Doom Eternal.
Price check: $24.99 at Best Buy | $24.99 at Target | $24.99 at GameStop ($23.74 for Pros) | $24.99 at Staples | $21.79 at Loaded
Best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Game Pass deals in the UK
ShopTo comes in with a solid 21% off of one months' subscription time to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, easily beating other UK retailers.
Price check: £12.99 at Argos | £14.99 at Amazon
Three months is around £11 cheaper than usual at ShopTo. Once again, this is the place to shore up a quarter of a year's worth of subscription time.
Price check: £38.99 at Argos | £44.97 at Amazon
Core is a step down from the Ultimate tier, but if you're just interested in online play and a handful of titles via Game Pass, you can do a lot worse than ShopTo's discount here.
Price check: £17.99 at Argos | £17.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a bird's-eye view of the prices of Xbox Game Pass, no matter where you live, then check out our automatically updating price-finding tech below.
