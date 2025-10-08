With Xbox Game Pass prices on the rise across all tiers, this Amazon Prime Day might be your last chance to score some subscription time for less before Microsoft boosts its rates.

Microsoft kicked up a bit of a storm in the community at the beginning of October when it announced it was boosting the price of Xbox Games Pass Ultimate from $19.99 to $29.99 – that's a 50% increase. Understandably, Xbox and PC gamers have been pretty disgruntled by this, allegedly causing the membership site to crash due to widespread cancellations.

As a result, we've spent some time this Amazon Prime Day to source the best Xbox Game Pass prices in the US and the UK. While you shouldn't expect any major discounts or anything like that, we can at least point you in the direction of more reasonably priced subscription time, so you can hold off on paying Microsoft's price hikes at least a little while longer.

Best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Game Pass deals in the US

Best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Game Pass deals in the UK

If you're looking for a bird's-eye view of the prices of Xbox Game Pass, no matter where you live, then check out our automatically updating price-finding tech below.