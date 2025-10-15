- Xbox Game Pass prices are set to rise next month, leaving many subscribers feeling jaded
- The announcement initially led players to unsubscribe in droves
- Currently, Amazon has a very solid deal on the Ultimate subscription tier
For many, Microsoft's latest round of Xbox Game Pass price increases is the last straw, with the Ultimate tier's monthly fee set to rise to $29.99 per month in November. Many current subscribers understandably found the change nauseating, with a rush to unsubscribe causing the official site to become unresponsive.
If you've personally had enough as well, we have a guide on how to cancel your Xbox Game Pass subscription on console, PC, and mobile. But if you like the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and want to keep your subscription active a bit longer, Amazon is currently your best bet.
Right now, Amazon has rather cheekily dropped the price of a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to $54.99 (was $59.99). That's a small saving on paper, for sure, but considering the same amount of subscription time is due to jump up to around $90 next month, you're effectively saving 35 bucks here.
Today's best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal
With Xbox Game Pass prices set to skyrocket next month, this might genuinely be your last chance to get ahead of the curve and save up to $35 off three months of subscription time. It's unsurprisingly the #1 best seller in the 'Xbox Games, Consoles & Accessories' category at Amazon right now.
1-month subscription: $19.99 at Amazon
Microsoft hasn't been a stranger to price increases. Over the past year, we've seen sizeable hikes for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, as well as Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.
For the sake of added context, the upcoming price increases mean you'll be spending roughly $360 a year. Pair that with the cost of an Xbox Series S console ($379.99), and the total comes to around $739 for those brand new to the Xbox ecosystem. Yes, that's just 10 bucks cheaper than a PS5 Pro.
Personally, I can't in good conscience recommend subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when the price increases are enacted. But currently, if you're in the US, this Amazon deal is your best option if you'd like to keep your subscription going a bit longer. Especially if you were holding out for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 to hit the service when it launches on November 14.
