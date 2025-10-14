Bluepoint Games is hiring for a game with "third-person melee action"

With its history working on the Demon's Souls remake, it's speculated that the unannounced project could be Bloodborne

This will be the studio's latest project since its live service game was canceled

Demon's Souls studio Bluepoint Games is officially hiring for a new, unannounced project, and fans think it could be that long-awaited Bloodborne remake.

As spotted by Tech4Gamers (via Shinobi602), a new job listing for a 'Senior Combat Designer' is now live on Bluepoint's careers page, and details several qualifications that confirm the game will be a third-person action game.

Among the qualifications is experience working in combat design, as well as a "solid understanding of combat systems and mechanics for 3rd-person melee action experiences."

The job role also confirms it'll be working on "AI gameplay", which could mean enemy AI, "character balance and controls", "high-level character design intent, combat flow plans, and respective systems", and more.

Bluepoint hasn't announced its next project just yet, but the listing does suggest that combat will play a major part in the game, and considering it released a remake of Demon's Souls in 2020, it's difficult not to think of the possibility of a Bloodborne remake or remaster.

After Demon's Souls' launch alongside the PS5 five years ago, Bluepoint was reportedly working on an announced live-service game thought to be a God of War title; however, the project was canceled in January alongside another live service game from Days Gone developer, Bend Studio.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApptoo.