Bloodborne speculation kicks off once again as a Bluepoint Games job listing confirms the studio is now hiring for a third-person melee action game
Bluepoint was previously working on a live-service game before it was canceled earlier this year
- Bluepoint Games is hiring for a game with "third-person melee action"
- With its history working on the Demon's Souls remake, it's speculated that the unannounced project could be Bloodborne
- This will be the studio's latest project since its live service game was canceled
Demon's Souls studio Bluepoint Games is officially hiring for a new, unannounced project, and fans think it could be that long-awaited Bloodborne remake.
As spotted by Tech4Gamers (via Shinobi602), a new job listing for a 'Senior Combat Designer' is now live on Bluepoint's careers page, and details several qualifications that confirm the game will be a third-person action game.
Among the qualifications is experience working in combat design, as well as a "solid understanding of combat systems and mechanics for 3rd-person melee action experiences."
The job role also confirms it'll be working on "AI gameplay", which could mean enemy AI, "character balance and controls", "high-level character design intent, combat flow plans, and respective systems", and more.
Bluepoint hasn't announced its next project just yet, but the listing does suggest that combat will play a major part in the game, and considering it released a remake of Demon's Souls in 2020, it's difficult not to think of the possibility of a Bloodborne remake or remaster.
After Demon's Souls' launch alongside the PS5 five years ago, Bluepoint was reportedly working on an announced live-service game thought to be a God of War title; however, the project was canceled in January alongside another live service game from Days Gone developer, Bend Studio.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApptoo.
You might also like...
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.