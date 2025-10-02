Bloober Team has confirmed that its Silent Hill remake has entered full production

In a call with investors, CEO Piotr Babieno and Vice President Karolina Nowak said they have two proprietary production teams, "one of which is working on Silent Hill 1."

Bloober also said he's not currently working on a DLC or sequel to Cronos: The New Dawn, but he doesn't rule anything out

Bloober Team's remake of Silent Hill has officially entered full production.

Speaking during the latest conference call with Bloober Team investors, CEO Piotr Babieno and Vice President Karolina Nowak confirmed that the Silent Hill 2 studio is actively working on the previously announced Silent Hill 1 remake, as well as an unnamed "second project" (via Eurogamer).

"We have two proprietary production teams, one of which is working on Silent Hill 1, while the other has started working on a second project," the transcript reads.

Bloober's Silent Hill 2 remake launched almost a year ago and was a furious success. It's unconfirmed, but it's likely the same team that worked on the 2024 horror game that made Silent Hill.

The developer also recently launched Cronos: The New Dawn, an original horror IP for PS5, Xbox Series.

"After the launch weekend, we reported sales of the game amounting to 200,000 units," Babieno and Nowak confirmed in the conference call with investors. However, the studio is not actively working on downloadable content (DLC) or a sequel, although it doesn't rule anything out.

"At the moment, apart from marketing updates, the company is not actively working on development (neither a sequel nor a DLC), but we are not ruling it out in the future and we are definitely thinking about developing this intellectual property," he said Bloober.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier this year, the Polish studio announced its new label, Broken Mirror Games, which will release its first project, I Hate This Place. The craft-based isometric survival horror game arrives on November 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.