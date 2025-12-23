Sandfall Interactive CEO and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 creative director Guillaume Broche has said the studio's next game won't be a larger-scale development

Broche explained that it could scale up "now we have a lot more money, but I would say it's not tempting for us"

Broche and the team were apparently surprised by the game's success

Sandfall Interactive has said it won't be expanding the scale of its next game, despite Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's massive success.

In a recent interview with Edge magazine, Sandfall CEO and creative director Guillaume Broche discussed the development of the Game of the Year 2025 winner and answered questions about what's next for the indie studio made up of a small core team.

When asked if Sandfall's next game would be a larger-scale development, he explained that there is no interest in expanding scope.

"No, I think it's good to have limitations when you are creative. It's the best way to be the best version of yourself," Broche said.

"We could scale up now we have a lot more money, but I would say it's not tempting for us, because even the management team and myself, we'd have to be hands-on and doing things for ourselves. We love making games more than we love managing, so we want to keep doing that. These past five years were some of the best of my life, and I want to be happy like that again."

Clair Obscur made history at The Game Awards 2025 by taking nine awards out of 12 nominations. It's fair to say that the game has achieved incredible success as Sandfall's debut game, so much so that the team couldn't believe the reception.

"It was completely unexpected from pretty much everybody," Broche said. "What really surprised us the most is how much the narrative and cinematics and story resonated with people. This is the thing that’s hardest to quantify, because it’s always something very personal. So the fact that this worked so well, pretty much instantly, this was the thing where we were like, ‘OK, this is one hundred times what we were expecting’."

Producer François Meurisse added, "Part of my job is always 'plan for the worst, hope for the best,' so I kind of forbade myself from having too much hope. Much of my work is to manage expectations for the team, so the whole production was making up lots of awful scenarios of how things could go wrong. But it was worth the trouble, because we exceeded by far the best that we could have expected."

As for what's next, Broche has previously revealed that Expedition 33 is "not the end" of the series and that "Clair Obscur is the franchise name."

