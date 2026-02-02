Developer Joker Studio has outlined its live service plans for Sea of Remnants

The game will receive regular content after launch, including new seasons every 10 weeks

Map expansions are also planned for "approximately" every 20 weeks

Developer Joker Studio has outlined some of its live service ambitions for the upcoming free-to-play pirate RPG Sea of Remnants.

As confirmed in a recent visit of mine to the developer's office in Hangzhou, China, the game will receive multiple content additions post-launch. This includes plans for a new live-service season "every 10 weeks" according to the team.

Wave! — Sea of Remnants "Wanderer Test" Gameplay Preview - YouTube Watch On

Each season will include one major update, and one minor update. These will be bridged by smaller interlude chapters, which will be released steadily in between.

If that wasn't enough, the developer is planning a "world expansion" approximately every "20 weeks" - which would presumably involve new regions being added to the game's already large open-world map for players to explore.

Although Sea of Remnants will have a battle pass, the team were careful to explain that it will not feature any pay-to-win elements. There will also be gacha mechanics, though these will solely offer cosmetic skins for your characters.

Sea of Remnants is set to launch later this year for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and mobile phones. In addition to seeing the studio, I had the opportunity to go hands-on with the game for roughly ten hours.

With its massive world and hundreds of unique NPCs, you can learn why it's already shaping up to be one of the most ambitious games ever made in my full preview.

