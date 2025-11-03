Arc Raiders roadmap - here are the new maps, events, and major updates planned for 2025 and beyond

Arc Raiders is now out on PC and consoles, and it's already extremely popular. I've been playing the new extraction shooter, and have found it to be a thrilling and fresh experience that's as fun solo as it is with a squad of friends. There's plenty of updates planned for 2025, too, now that the Arc Raiders roadmap has been unveiled.

Having tried a bunch of other extraction shooters, I'm happy to report that Arc Raiders has me hooked on the genre for the first time. I've been particularly surprised by how co-operative and friendly other players have been, and the tense firefights that break out towards the end of a match are nail-bitingly tense. If Arc Raiders continues to change over time, it's very likely to rank highly in our best PC games of 2025 list by the time the year is out.

Here's the Arc Raiders roadmap, detailing every major update planned until the end of 2025. This includes info on when the next map is expected to arrive, as well as details on upcoming community events.

Arc Raiders roadmap

You can view the Arc Raiders roadmap in the image embedded above. It runs all the way until the end of the year, with some updates also detailed for further on in the future. Here's the key details:

North Line (November): Stella Montis map, Community unlock event, Matriarch and Shredder ARCs, new gameplay items, new quests

Stella Montis map, Community unlock event, Matriarch and Shredder ARCs, new gameplay items, new quests Cold Snap (December): Snowfall map condition, Flickering Flames event, Expedition departure window, new Raider Deck, new Quests

Snowfall map condition, Flickering Flames event, Expedition departure window, new Raider Deck, new Quests Ongoing: New map conditions, new Feats and Trials, new Cosmetics, QOL updates

The first major Arc Raiders update will arrive sometime in November. We don't have any specific dates at present, but we do know there will be a new map soon. Here's what's set to be added to Arc Raiders in November:

Stella Montis map (NEW)

Community unlock event

Matriarch and Shredder ARCs

New gameplay items

New quests

The Cold Snap update arrives in December, with changes to maps, and a event called Flickering Flames. There will also be a new Raider Deck to work through, pretty much guaranteed to add new skins and other cosmetics. Here's the full list of additions:

Snowfall Map Condition

Flickering Flames Event

Expedition Departure Window

New Raider Deck

New Quests

Arc Raiders roadmap FAQ

When is the next Arc Raiders update? The next main Arc Raiders update is the North Line drop, which will add the Stella Montis map. You can already view this in-game before going topside, though it's currently locked. We'll also get new cosmetics and quality of life updates throughout the month at a regular pace, though specific dates have yet to be revealed.

When is the new Arc Raiders map coming out? The next map to release in Arc Raiders is Stella Montis, and it releases sometime in November. I'll be sure to update this page as soon as we get a fixed date.

