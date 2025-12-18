The Game Awards 2025 set a new viewership record, achieving 171 million global livestreams of the full broadcast

The broadcast was watched globally across YouTube, Twitch, Steam, TikTok Live, and more

This is an 11% increase from 2024’s record-setting showcase, which reached 154 million livestreams

The Game Awards has announced that its 2025 ceremony broke viewership records with an estimated 171 million global livestreams of the full broadcast.

That's across multiple streaming networks, including YouTube, Twitch, Steam, TikTok Live, X, Kick, Facebook, and Instagram Live, and included a global viewership across China on a record-setting number of networks and JioHotstar in India, but does not include viewership from Prime Video.

It's reported that the show was up 11% over 2024’s record-setting showcase, which reached 154 million livestreams and included streams of full broadcast only, not counting associated clips or trailers.

StreamCharts statistics report that Twitch, YouTube, and other western platforms had 4.4 million peak concurrent viewers combined, up 9% from TGA 2024.

The Game Awards on YouTube specifically was up 9% to over 2.4 million concurrent viewers, which included 8,600 channels that co-streamed the ceremony, and delivered an 8% jump in year-over-year peak concurrently to nearly 1.4 million.

Meanwhile, Twitch had more than 1.8 million peak concurrent users watching, with total unique viewers increasing 5% year-over-year, and hours watched increasing 5% over TGA 2024 as well. Co-streaming on the popular platform also hit a record of 16,500 broadcasts, which is up 50% from 11,000 co-streamers for TGA 2024.

If you missed the annual awards ceremony, Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which was nominated in 12 categories, made TGA history by taking home nine awards in total, including the coveted Game of the Year award.

There were also plenty of announcements during the livestream, and among our favorite reveals were Star Wars: Fate of The Old Republic, Larian Studios' Divinity, Control: Resonant, and more.

