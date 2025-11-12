For the first time in the show's history, The Game Awards 2025 will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video
The ceremony is scheduled for December 11
The Game Awards has announced that this year's livestream will also be available on Amazon Prime Video for the very first time.
The annual awards ceremony is scheduled to air next month on December 11, and for the first time in the show's 11-year history, it will be broadcast live on Prime Video alongside the event's usual broadcast on Twitch.
Audiences can tune in on Prime Video with a Prime membership and watch The Game Awards live at no additional cost as it happens from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
"We’re thrilled to bring our global celebration of video games to even more audiences with the addition of Prime Video," said Geoff Keighley, creator and CEO of The Game Awards.
"With the upcoming launch of Fallout Season 2 and an exciting slate of game adaptations, Prime Video is a natural home for our show. We're honored to have Amazon stand alongside so many other entertainment technology companies as partners to our show."
Like every annual show, The Game Awards 2025 will feature world premiere trailers, major game announcements, and musical performances, alongside the main awards ceremony honoring the year's best games and creators.
This year, the star of the Amazon MGM Studios-produced series Fallout TV show will also be on stage, likely to share a new look at Season 2, which premieres the week after.
Over on Twitch, The Game Awards will be livestreamed worldwide in 2K (1440p) for the first time and offer exclusive Twitch Drops. As part of its Amazon partnership, viewers can also expect Prime-exclusive, limited-time deals across nominated games, new releases, hardware, and more, which will be revealed in real time.
Nominations for The Game Awards 2025 are set to be revealed this month, but we expect some of this year's best titles, like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Blue Prince, Hades 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Donkey Kong Bananza, to be contenders for some of the biggest categories.
