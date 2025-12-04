Sony has announced a new partnership with Bad Robot Games

The company will produce and publish the studio's new game, a four-player, cooperative shooter directed by Left 4 Dead 's Mike Booth

The game is being developed for PS5 and PC

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will produce and publish Bad Robot Games' next working title as part of a new partnership.

The company shared the news in a new press release today, confirming that Bad Robot Games is currently developing an unannounced, four-player, cooperative shooter directed by Left 4 Dead's Mike Booth for PlayStation 5 and PC.

"Partnering with Sony Interactive Entertainment allows us to bring our new IP to life, with an expansive vision for this new universe," said Anna Sweet, CEO of Bad Robot Games.

"With the support of PlayStation, we hope to deliver a bold, innovative experience that is truly special for players. I could not be more excited that Mike Booth is at the creative helm, crafting a cooperative adventure that will lead to unforgettable moments with friends."

Bad Robot Games is a division of Bad Robot, the film, television, and theater production company founded by filmmaker JJ Abrams, and has previously worked on the interactive streaming series, Silent Hill Ascension, which was released in 2023.

"We’re greatly impressed with the talent Bad Robot Games has assembled at their studio, and are thrilled to partner with them to help produce and publish their upcoming game," said Christian Svensson, vice president and head of 2P/3P content ventures and strategic initiatives at Sony.

"Their unique creative voice and passion for innovating across all forms of interactive entertainment perfectly aligns with SIE’s mission to craft experiences that resonate deeply with players. We can’t wait for gamers to step into the world they’ve been building."

