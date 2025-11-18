The Witcher in Concert is returning in Fall 2026 following its international run in North America and Europe this year

The concert will return to Europe for a second tour and expand to Asia

Ticket pre-sale begins on November 19 for those signed up to the newsletter, regular sale begins on November 21

CD Projekt Red has announced that The Witcher in Concert will return to Europe in 2026 by popular demand.

The first round of the tour kicked off earlier this year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and now, on the heels of the current sold-out tour across Europe, CD Projekt Red has confirmed it will continue the celebrations into next year. We attended the show in London recently, and called it, among other things, "a joyful way to appreciate one of the best video games ever made."

Following its international run in North America and Europe, the next Witcher in Concert will begin in October 2026 and span 25 cities, with venues scheduled to expand to Asia and return for a second tour across Europe.

"The Witcher in Concert’s second European leg promises to bring the same magic and immersion that captivated audiences in 2025," CD Projekt Red said.

Performed under the supervision of The Witcher 3 co-composer Marcin Przybyłowicz, the concert comprises a 14-member ensemble orchestra, including co-composer Percival Schuttenbach, and covers the iconic tracks from the popular role-playing game.

Ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow, on November 19, for those signed up to The Witcher in Concert newsletter, followed by a regular sale on November 21. The full list of venues and dates can be found on the website and below.

The Witcher in Concert 2026

Dublin, Ireland — Vicar Street | 21 and 22 October 2026

Manchester, England — O2 Apollo | 24 October 2026

York, England — Barbican | 25 October 2026

Glasgow, Scotland — Royal Concert Hall | 26 October 2026

Liverpool, England — Philharmonic Hall | 27 October 2026

Wolverhampton, England — Civic Hall | 28 October 2026

London, England — Eventim Apollo | 29 October 2026

Bristol, England — Beacon | 30 October 2026

Stockholm, Sweden — Annexet | 2 November 2026

Berlin, Germany — Tempodrom | 4 November 2026

Gdańsk, Poland — Ergo Arena | 5 November 2026

Kraków, Poland — Tauron Arena | 6 November 2026

Budapest, Hungary — MVM Dome | 7 November 2026

Prague, Czechia — O2 Universum | 8 November 2026

Nuremberg, Germany — Kia Arena | 9 November 2026

Bratislava, Slovakia — Incheba Arena | 10 November 2026

Vienna, Austria — Stadthalle | 11 November 2026

Paris, France — Le Grand Rex | 13 November 2026

Gent, Belgium — Capitole | 14 November 2026

Eindhoven, Netherlands — Muziekgebouw | 15 November 2026

Dusseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle | 16 November 2026

Lyon, France — Radiant-Bellevue | 18 November 2026

Frankfurt, Germany — Jahrhunderthalle | 19 November 2026

Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg — Rockhal | 20 November 2026

Zurich, Switzerland — The Hall | 21 November 2026

Milan, Italy — Teatro Arcimboli | 22 November 2026

Rotterdam, Netherlands — De Doelen | 28 November 2026

Groningen, Netherlands — Martiniplaza | 29 November 2026

