The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski confirmed he hasn't contributed to the development of The Witcher 4

The Polish writer said his contract with CD Projekt Red is "excellent" and hopes it stays that way

He added that "it's so rare" for the studio to reach out for advice

The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski has confirmed that he isn't assisting CD Projekt Red in the development of The Witcher 4, but says his deal with the studio is "excellent".

As reported by GamesRadar, during a book event promoting his latest Witcher prequel novel, Crossroads of Ravens, Sapkowski stated that he hasn't contributed to The Witcher 4 when asked, but that his relationship with the studio is still going well.

"The contracts between me and the game people are excellent right now," Sapkowski said. "Let's hope it stays that way."

He continued, saying that he used to have a slightly closer working relationship with the Cyberpunk 2077 studio during the development of the earlier Witcher games and that it would occasionally ask him for advice on the world he created.

However, Sapkowski said, "it's so rare" now for CD Projekt Red to ask him for any questions.

Sapkowski and CD Projekt Red signed a new deal in December 2019 that further solidified their relationship, which the studio said "satisfies and fully clarifies the requirements and expectations of both parties in light of previously concluded agreements."

The new agreement came after Sapkowski demanded additional compensation from CDPR for their use of The Witcher license in October 2018, and asked for at least 6% of the profits made from The Witcher property.

With the new deal settled, CDPR can now continue creating video games based on the popular Polish fantasy series.

The Witcher 4 is currently in development and will star Ciri as the playable protagonist. There's no release date just yet, but it could arrive after 2027.

