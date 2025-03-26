You're probably not playing The Witcher 4 until 2027 at the earliest, per CD Projekt's latest financial update

- We have our first hints as to when The Witcher 4 might release
- According to CD Projekt, it's unlikely to come before 2027
- This is per the company's latest earnings report
Sorry, but The Witcher 4 is probably another two years away, at least according to CD Projekt.
As spotted by PC Gamer, a snippet of information from CD Projekt's latest earnings presentation has clued us in as to when we can expect The Witcher 4 to release. Or rather, that it's probably not going to hit shelves and digital storefronts until 2027 at the very earliest.
"Even though we do not plan to release The Witcher 4 by the end of 2026, we are still driven by this financial goal," says CD Projekt, commenting on its share-based incentive programs.
"We are not going to announce the precise launch date for the game yet," added CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz. "All we could share now to give more visibility to investors is that the game will not be launched within the time frame of the first target for the incentive program, which ends December 31, 2026."
We at least know that The Witcher 4 has entered full-scale production. According to the presentation, the upcoming game has 411 staff members working on it as of February 28, 2025.
A remaining 296 developers are working on other projects at CD Projekt, including Orion (the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel), Sirius, Hadar and others.
You might also like...
- Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new Steam metadata changes, convincing everyone and their mother that the game is finally releasing this year
- Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection
- The RIG M2 Streamstar has the world's first Bluetooth audio gateway in a wired gaming microphone
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Minecraft developer rejects generative AI, 'it's important that it makes us feel happy to create as humans'
The PS5 is currently selling faster than the PS4 did in the US, but I'm surprised to discover that the Xbox Series X and S are trailing behind Xbox One