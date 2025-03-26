You're probably not playing The Witcher 4 until 2027 at the earliest, per CD Projekt's latest financial update

We have our first hints as to when The Witcher 4 might release

According to CD Projekt, it's unlikely to come before 2027

This is per the company's latest earnings report

Sorry, but The Witcher 4 is probably another two years away, at least according to CD Projekt.

As spotted by PC Gamer, a snippet of information from CD Projekt's latest earnings presentation has clued us in as to when we can expect The Witcher 4 to release. Or rather, that it's probably not going to hit shelves and digital storefronts until 2027 at the very earliest.

"Even though we do not plan to release The Witcher 4 by the end of 2026, we are still driven by this financial goal," says CD Projekt, commenting on its share-based incentive programs.

"We are not going to announce the precise launch date for the game yet," added CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz. "All we could share now to give more visibility to investors is that the game will not be launched within the time frame of the first target for the incentive program, which ends December 31, 2026."

We at least know that The Witcher 4 has entered full-scale production. According to the presentation, the upcoming game has 411 staff members working on it as of February 28, 2025.

A remaining 296 developers are working on other projects at CD Projekt, including Orion (the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel), Sirius, Hadar and others.

