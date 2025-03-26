You're probably not playing The Witcher 4 until 2027 at the earliest, per CD Projekt's latest financial update

News
By published

Time for another Cyberpunk playthrough, then

The Witcher 4
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)
  • We have our first hints as to when The Witcher 4 might release
  • According to CD Projekt, it's unlikely to come before 2027
  • This is per the company's latest earnings report

Sorry, but The Witcher 4 is probably another two years away, at least according to CD Projekt.

As spotted by PC Gamer, a snippet of information from CD Projekt's latest earnings presentation has clued us in as to when we can expect The Witcher 4 to release. Or rather, that it's probably not going to hit shelves and digital storefronts until 2027 at the very earliest.

"Even though we do not plan to release The Witcher 4 by the end of 2026, we are still driven by this financial goal," says CD Projekt, commenting on its share-based incentive programs.

"We are not going to announce the precise launch date for the game yet," added CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz. "All we could share now to give more visibility to investors is that the game will not be launched within the time frame of the first target for the incentive program, which ends December 31, 2026."

We at least know that The Witcher 4 has entered full-scale production. According to the presentation, the upcoming game has 411 staff members working on it as of February 28, 2025.

A remaining 296 developers are working on other projects at CD Projekt, including Orion (the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel), Sirius, Hadar and others.

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Gaming Industry
The Witcher 4
You're probably not playing The Witcher 4 until 2027 at the earliest, per CD Projekt's latest financial update
A Minecraft sheep.
Minecraft developer rejects generative AI, 'it's important that it makes us feel happy to create as humans'
Living room with Microsoft Xbox Series X (L) and Sony PlayStation 5 home video game consoles alongside a television and soundbar, taken on November 3, 2020.
The PS5 is currently selling faster than the PS4 did in the US, but I'm surprised to discover that the Xbox Series X and S are trailing behind Xbox One
Close up of PS5 DualSense controller leaning on a PS5
Sony patents PlayStation controller that you can charge by leaving in sunlight
The Future Games Show Spring Showcase
The Future Games Show returns this week for its Spring Showcase, here's how to watch and what games to expect
PS5 Pro feature
New Playstation studio is helmed by veteran Call of Duty dev and has been 'working away in the shadows'
Latest in News
The Witcher 4
You're probably not playing The Witcher 4 until 2027 at the earliest, per CD Projekt's latest financial update
DeepSeek
DeepSeek’s new AI is smarter, faster, cheaper, and a real rival to OpenAI's models
Open AI
OpenAI unveiled image generation for 4o – here's everything you need to know about the ChatGPT upgrade
Apple WWDC 2025 announced
Apple just announced WWDC 2025 starts on June 9, and we'll all be watching the opening event
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new Steam metadata changes, convincing everyone and their mother that the game is finally releasing this year
OpenAI logo
OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora
More about gaming industry
A Minecraft sheep.

Minecraft developer rejects generative AI, 'it's important that it makes us feel happy to create as humans'
Living room with Microsoft Xbox Series X (L) and Sony PlayStation 5 home video game consoles alongside a television and soundbar, taken on November 3, 2020.

The PS5 is currently selling faster than the PS4 did in the US, but I'm surprised to discover that the Xbox Series X and S are trailing behind Xbox One
Google AI Mode

I tried Google's new AI mode powered by Gemini, and it might be the end of Search as we know it
See more latest
Most Popular
Nimo N172 laptop
This obscure laptop brand sells a 64GB AMD Ryzen 9 laptop for just over $700 which is faster than the Apple's M4 CPU
DeepSeek
DeepSeek’s new AI is smarter, faster, cheaper, and a real rival to OpenAI's models
Student with headphones around her neck using a phone while sitting in a cafe in front of a laptop
One of the world's richest men criticizes the spending of billions of dollars on buying laptops for US classrooms with no apparent improvement in results
An aerial view of an Instavolt Superhub for charging electric vehicles
Forget gas stations – EV charging Superhubs are using solar power to solve the most annoying thing about electric motoring
Tesla Model Y 2025
Tesla’s EU sales are in freefall as VW races ahead, but the Model Y could change all that
Asus NUC 15 Pro+
Asus unveils its most powerful mini PC to date — but I don't think the Intel-powered NUC 15 Pro+ will compete with Strix Halo models
HDD
Seagate teams with Nvidia to build an NVMe hard drive proof of concept, more than 3 years after its last effort
Open AI
OpenAI unveiled image generation for 4o – here's everything you need to know about the ChatGPT upgrade
NetSuite EVP Evan Goldberg at SuiteConnect London 2025
"It's our job to deliver constant innovation” - NetSuite head on why it wants to be the operating system for your whole business
Apple WWDC 2025 announced
Apple just announced WWDC 2025 starts on June 9, and we'll all be watching the opening event