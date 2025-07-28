Meta is said to be developing a new smartwatch

It could feature a camera but be light on health features

We might see it at Meta Connect later this year

Meta’s on-again-off-again relationship with smartwatches might be back on an upswing, as there are reports it will be releasing new wrist-based tech at Meta Connect 2025, which is taking place on September 17 to 18.

That’s according to Digitimes (behind a paywall), who claim Meta is partnering with Chinese manufacturers to bring its latest smartwatch iteration to life.

The device, however, might not be as health-focused as the competition, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 or Apple Watch 10. Instead, Meta, perhaps unsurprisingly, might be focusing on XR technologies.

Its watch would apparently incorporate a camera of some kind, and could complement Meta’s smart glasses, including its much-rumored upcoming pair, which would feature a display for the first time. This sounds like it might be an enhanced version of the wristband Meta Orion testers have used to control those glasses.

However, it’s unclear if the rumored smartwatch would enhance Meta's existing best smart glasses, like the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN specs.

Light on details

As with all leaks, we should take these details with a pinch of salt. However, Meta has continued its development of wrist-based EMG technology, and so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that it would want to develop something more sophisticated using its research.

What’s more, as I alluded to earlier, this would hardly be the first smartwatch leak we’ve heard from the company, though some rumors were related to its cancellation and subsequent revival, suggesting some previously teased details may no longer be accurate.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even if a Meta Watch is on the way, many questions remain when it comes to its cost, battery life, specs, affordability, and release date. Even if the device is part of Meta’s 2025 Connect opening keynote, it might just be a teaser of what’s to come rather than a concrete promise of a gadget releasing soon.

I, however, am interested to see what Meta can construct.

I would still rather the device served as an add-on to its smart glasses, much like existing smart watches with phones, rather than a more standalone device, which appears to be on the cards. But if it can incorporate health, fitness, and hand-tracking tools, I’m fine for it to also include a camera and worthwhile Metaverse tools, provided the cost doesn’t get out of hand.

We’ll just have to wait and see what it showcases when Meta’s ready to finally make this much-rumored wearable official.