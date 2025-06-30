My favorite VR headset of 2025 has started selling out – here’s why you should grab one before it’s gone for good

Xbox's limited-edition Quest 3S has sold out at Meta's store

You can still find it at Best Buy in the US and Argos in the UK

Meta has previously said that once it sells out it's gone for good

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox edition is sold out at Meta’s own store, but thankfully it’s still available to buy from Meta’s third-party partners in the US and UK, Best Buy, and Argos, for exactly the same price – although we don't know for how much longer that will be the case.

As a reminder, this a limited-edition headset drop, and one that I think you’ll want to take advantage of while you can.

Why, you ask?

Well, I’ve just spent too much of my weekend playing VR games on the headset using the included Xbox wireless controller, and attempting to binge the Xbox Game Pass catalog – I say attempting because my attention has been entirely captured by Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and I can see why we gave it four stars.

Yes, you can do this with a regular Meta Quest 3S too, but because you need to acquire your own Xbox wireless controller rather than getting one with your headset the setup process has significantly more points of friction – even if you already have a controller, swapping it between your VR setup and whatever console/PC it was already connected to can be tedious, and enough of a hurdle to you put you off.

What’s more, not only is this limited-edition Meta Quest 3S a delight to use, and a delight to look at with its beautiful Xbox-ified black and green design, it’s also one of the best VR headset deals I’ve seen all year.

A great deal

That’s because each of its separate parts: the 128GB Meta Quest 3s, its Xbox wireless controller, the Elite strap, and 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription would collectively come to $494.85 / £464.94 if purchased separately.

By buying the bundle you’re not only getting an exclusive headset and controller design, you’re snagging a $94.86 / £84.86 saving – and that’s before you even consider the additional three months of free Meta Horizon+ which comes with all new Quest 3S purchases, which is worth $23.97 / £23.97 at $7.99 / £7.99 per month).

What’s more, unlike some bundles that are padded with unnecessary and unwanted extras, you’ll actually want to own each of the add-ons included with this headset.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: was $494.85 now $399.99 at Best Buy Technically, this bundle is still full-price, but if you wanted to purchase each part of it individually you’d pay close to $100 more, and unlike some bundles, each component is worthwhile. The Elite strap adds extra comfort for your VR gaming sessions, while the Xbox controller and Game Pass subscription will let you play hit games on a giant virtual screen – plus the whole setup looks stunning.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: was £464.94 now £379.99 at Argos This deal isn’t officially a discount, but if you were to buy every item on its own, you’d pay close to £90 more, so this is a really great deal. What’s more, each element of this bundle is worth owning, and that’s before you even begin to appreciate the gorgeous, unique black and green color scheme of the headset and its accessories, which is a draw on its own.