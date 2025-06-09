Snap up the excellent Meta Quest 3S with Batman: Arkham Shadow for a record-low price at Best Buy

If you want to be a little more active and enjoy more immersive games, a VR headset is the perfect solution. And, right now, you can score one of the best VR headset deals I've seen as the Meta Quest 3S with Batman: Arkham Shadow is at Best Buy for $269.99 (was $299.99).

It's a fantastic combo of a well-reviewed VR headset and one of the device's much-loved games. On top of the $30 saving, you also get a three-month trial of Meta Horizon Plus, giving you access to over 30 games to play right away. Essentially, this is the ideal way to start your VR gaming journey.

Today's best VR headset deal

Meta Quest 3S + Batman: Arkham Shadow: was $299.99 now $269.99 at Best Buy Offering good specs and strong performance for the price, this Meta Quest 3S and Batman: Arkham Shadow bundle is easy to recommend. It’s simpler to set up than you’d think, allowing you to quickly dive into a game or even check out a live concert. Multi-tasking support is there too if you want to browse the web at the same time as watching YouTube. It’s a versatile setup for more than just gaming and a very affordable way to get into VR.

Our Meta Quest 3S review sums it up as “the world’s best affordable VR headset”. It uses one LCD display rather than the two of the Meta Quest 3 and there’s a lower display resolution, but it’s far less expensive than the more premium device.

It still uses the same Quest 3 controllers and handles VR games and apps “with aplomb”. While it isn’t perfect among the best VR headsets, it’s still very tempting.

Alongside the core hardware, you also get Batman: Arkham Shadow, which is an “almost flawless VR experience”. We called it a “VR masterpiece”, offering a “compelling mystery narrative” and “visceral combat”. It’s the perfect way to see how much fun you can have with a VR headset.

During some downtime, you can also switch to using the Quest 3S as your own personal theater, which is a lovely way of using it for a change.

While the Meta Quest 3S isn’t perfect, we’d consider it a great option for most. However, if you want something different, there are options like the Meta Quest 2 deals still hanging around. Is it worth it? Probably not, but you may wish to check out the PlayStation VR deals instead.