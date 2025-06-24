After teasing the collaboration over a year ago, Meta and Microsoft have finally delivered their Xbox VR headset: and it’s a beautiful Meta Quest 3S. Because one new piece of Xbox hardware wasn’t enough for 2025.

Now, I’ll be the first to admit that this wasn’t entirely what I had in mind for the Xbox VR headset – I hoped we might get something a little more bespoke – but after spending my weekend with the device I have fallen in love.

The Meta Quest 3S was already an excellent headset, and this device’s upgrades and unique Xbox flairs have only elevated the experience it offers.

Best of all you'll get three months of Game Pass Ultimate with your bundle so you can stream the Xbox subscription's software catalogue directly to your headset for an immense flat gaming adventure.

When the subscription is up you'll need to resubscribe to keep cloud gaming (Image credit: Microsoft)

If you have a great internet connection then I can tell you first-hand that using this headset to play titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Oblivion Remastered on the giant virtual screen (up to 312 inches according to Meta’s math) this headset affords is awesome – and that’s before you even begin to explore the excellent VR games and apps Meta has up its sleeve.

Available now at $399.99 / £379.99 from Meta.com, Best Buy. Argos, or EE, this limited-edition Xbox headset is also something of a steal (I’ll explain why in a second). So whether you’re an avid Xbox gamer looking to try VR, or a VR fan looking to finally upgrade that aging Oculus Quest 2 this is what you’ve been waiting for.

Just note Meta warns you’ll want to act fast to snag this special Quest 3S to avoid disappointment because once “it’s gone, it’s gone,” though when we asked it wasn’t able to give us a precise number of units that would be available.

Xbox through and through

Specs-wise the Meta Quest 3S has received no changes for this Xbox edition.

The standard Meta Quets 3S (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

In many ways this is no bad thing as the headset had plenty of performance power for the latest VR gaming experiences, but the Meta Quest 3 proper’s improved displays and optical setup (which lead to better visuals) wouldn’t have gone unappreciated.

That’s not to say this headset is identical to other Meta Quest 3S devices, however.

Instead of the white plastic-clad headset we’re used to seeing this Meta Quest 3S makeover has turned it black with an Xbox green highlight around its front face panel – as well as introducing a subtle Xbox logo into its right arm where the 3.5mm aux port would be if this was a Meta Quest 3 proper.

The handsets have also been Xboxified. Again they’re mostly black but with some green highlights – this time on the lettering of the ABXY buttons, the control sticks, and the tightening mechanism on their straps.

Subtle Xbox elements (Image credit: Future)

This Meta Quest 3S also comes with two upgrades in the box. Firstly you’ll get a matching black with green highlights limited edition Xbox controller, and the Quest 3S has been upgraded with a unique black Elite strap to boot – usually this would be a paid add-on, and only available in white.

This isn’t the battery strap, mind, so it simply makes the headset sit more securely on your face rather than increasing the battery life of your VR headset. Nevertheless it’s a solid add-on.

Rounding out the package is a 3-month Xbox Ultimate subscription which will be automatically applied to your account as part of the setup process of this special edition Quest 3S.

They look almost like Razer Quest 3S accessories (Image credit: Future)

A blockbuster deal

If you’ve been doing the math as I list off the inclusions you’ll have noticed that the $399.99 / £379.99 asking price of this bundle makes it something of a steal.

A standard 128GB Meta Quest 3s would set you back $299.99 / £289.99, a standard Xbox wireless controller costs $64.99 / £59.99, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for three months would cost you $59.97 / £44.97 (at $19.99 / £14.99 per month), and an official Elite strap is $69.99 / £69.99.

A fantastic VR gaming bargain (Image credit: Meta / Microsoft)

Assuming you pay full price for all of these you’d spend $494.85 / £464.94 – and you’d only get a standard Meta Quest 3S, not this special Xbox one. Though, as with all bundles, it’s only a good deal if you actually intended to buy all the separate parts already.

Though nothing in this package feels like unessential fluff.

So if you like the sound of this deal, the look of this limited edition VR machine, or both, as both an Xbox and a VR gaming fan I’m certain you won’t be disappointed.

Now if you’ll excuse me I have a lot more Game Pass to be playing – which is definitely, totally for work purposes.