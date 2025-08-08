TP-Link TL-WR3602BE router supports file backups with USB 3.0 and works with external hard drives

Supports phone tethering, hotspot mode, and USB modems to create networks anywhere you go

External antennas improve signal stability in congested areas like airports, hotels, and conference centers

TP-Link has introduced a new travel-focused networking device designed around Wi-Fi 7 technology.

The TL-WR3602BE WiFi router is billed as a dual-band travel router with combined speeds reaching 3.6 Gbps, including 2882 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 688 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band.

In principle, this bandwidth should be more than enough to support streaming, large file transfers, and cloud-based productivity tools.

High-speed performance in a compact frame

TP-Link claims this portable WiFi router can even be converted to a power bank with its Type-C interface.

This device allows users to share and back up files on their private network because it supports external hard drives, which can be connected via its USB 3.0 port.

What makes this stand out from typical travel routers is its integration of WiFi 7 features like Multi-Link Operation and 4K-QAM, which aim to provide greater stability and efficiency even in crowded networks like hotels or conference centers.

Despite its high-end specs, this is still a travel device, built small enough to fit in a bag or even a pocket.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is equipped with one 2.5 Gbps WAN port and one standard Gigabit LAN port, providing the kind of flexibility required for on-the-go networking setups.

It also supports USB tethering and 3G-4G USB external modems, hotspot, access point, range extender, and client, making it possible to create a network in places without conventional infrastructure.

A major selling point of this router is its support for OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols, giving it the potential to function as a secure router even when connecting to public networks.

Some VPN providers like NordVPN and Surfshark are already integrated into the device’s interface, reducing the need for manual configuration.

The inclusion of a hardware switch to toggle features like VPN or guest access could prove practical for users who value quick access to privacy controls.

For small businesses, this could make the TL-WR3602BE a viable SMB router when mobility is essential.

Although the router supports seven operating modes and offers a user-friendly setup via mobile app or browser, it's still a niche product.

For all its features, it’s unlikely to replace a fixed-line connection or a full-featured office router, but should perform just fine for remote workers who need something between a phone hotspot and enterprise equipment.

This device is currently available on Amazon for $109.99 if you use the coupon code 30WIFI7 - but be warned, the code will expire on August 31, or whenever the product runs out of stock.