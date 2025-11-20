Netgear Nighthawk 5G M7 supports up to 32 devices simultaneously

Netgear has introduced the Nighthawk 5G M7 hotspot, a standalone option for users who want cellular data across multiple devices without relying on using a smartphone as a mobile hotspot.

The Nighthawk 5G M7 is a compact unit which claims to offer portable connectivity through dual-band Wi-Fi 7 and a hardware layout intended for frequent travel.

Netgear even claims that the M7 can support up to 32 devices simultaneously, which aligns it with higher-end portable units rather than single-user data accessories.

The device runs on Qualcomm’s Dragonwing SDX72 platform, a fifth-generation 5G modem system with wireless throughput approaching multi-gigabit levels.

A 2.4-inch display offers a basic monitoring interface that shows real-time information ranging from network strength to connected device count.

When direct physical links are required, users can connect via the USB-C or attach a USB-C-to-Ethernet adapter.

The internal battery is designed to last up to ten hours, and Netgear states that it can operate as a power bank through its 3850 mAh capacity.

What distinguishes this model from earlier iterations is the addition of global eSIM support, integrated through a dedicated eSIM marketplace accessible in the Netgear mobile app.

Data plans ranging from 3GB to 20GB are expected to be available across more than 140 countries, with purchased plans transferring directly to the device without manual configuration.

It also supports a physical SIM slot, and Netgear plans to extend the eSIM marketplace to the older Nighthawk M7 Pro at a later date.

Security functions include a firewall, WPA3 encryption, automatic firmware updates, and Netgear’s proprietary Wi-Fi router protection suite.

The app permits settings management, review of consumption, and activation of plans, which consolidates configuration into a single interface.

The device is unlocked and expected to function with major US carriers, although actual performance will depend on local coverage conditions.

These specifications seem to be a direct attempt to pull users away from relying on phone-based tethering, even though the long-term durability of that shift remains uncertain.

"We designed the M7 to solve the universal need for simple, encrypted, and reliable internet access anywhere," said Graeme McLindin, Vice President of Mobile at Netgear.

"By integrating an eSIM Marketplace, we are not just launching a hotspot; we’re delivering a complete connectivity solution that empowers users to connect with confidence and ease...”

If all goes well, the Nighthawk 5G M7 may reduce reliance on mobile hotspots, providing a standalone option for travelers, remote workers, and families to connect multiple devices.

