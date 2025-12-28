Beelink ME Pro supports up to 84TB by combining hard drives and solid-state storage

The system allows users to swap CPUs, memory, and mainboards easily

Two-bay and four-bay configurations keep the NAS compact while providing high storage

Beelink has expanded its hardware lineup with the ME Pro, a modular storage system that marks a shift away from its earlier compact computing products.

This device is a portable NAS that targets users who want higher storage density without moving to traditional rack-mounted systems.

The Beelink ME Pro ships with Intel N-Series processors, including the N95 based on Alder Lake-N and the newer N150 from the Twin Lake family.

Modular design and platform flexibility

The company said it plans to launch additional models, with future options expected to include higher-end Intel chips alongside boards that use AMD or Arm-based silicon.

Rather than locking buyers into a single platform, the system uses a removable mainboard that users can swap without replacing the entire enclosure.

The modular design relies on a pull-out drawer at the base of the chassis, which houses the mainboard along with the CPU, memory, storage, cooling components, and wireless hardware.

This approach lets users adjust performance over time, whether they prioritize processing throughput or focus on lower power consumption.

Beelink also said that different boards could change storage layouts, with some versions offering two M.2 slots and others supporting three, depending on the intended use case.

The ME Pro supports either two or four 3.5-inch hard drives, with both versions designed to stay relatively compact compared to conventional storage appliances.

The two-bay configuration measures 166 x 121 x 112mm, while the four-bay model increases in size to 166 x 166 x 146mm.

In maximum configurations, the system can reportedly support two 30TB hard drives alongside three 8TB solid-state drives, bringing total capacity to 84TB.

Connectivity options include both 5GbE and 2.5GbE Ethernet ports, multiple USB interfaces, HDMI output, and a standard DC power input.

These specifications point to a device built for mixed workloads, operating as a NAS while retaining traits commonly found in compact desktop systems.

With a starting price of $369, the Beelink ME Pro enters the market below comparable devices such as the Terramaster F8 SSD Plus NAS, which starts at $639, and the Aiffro K100 All-SSD NAS, priced from $449.

The concept of a small, upgradeable storage system that blends elements of a mini PC with a flexible NAS is appealing, although its success will depend on performance and real-world usability.

The device is now on sale through the Beelink official Store and is shipping globally.

