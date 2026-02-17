Want to store up to 96TB in a shoebox-sized NAS? The Ugreen NASync DXP4800 is on sale right now, with even bigger combo savings available

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re in the market for a NAS device, I’ve found a great deal. The Ugreen NASync DXP4800 is $468 (was $500) at Newegg. And it’s ideal for anyone building a fast, flexible home or small-office storage setup.

This is a diskless 4-bay system, so you can choose your own drives and build storage around your needs instead of paying for bundled capacity you don’t want.

Inside, the NASync DXP4800 runs on an Intel N100 quad-core processor that reaches up to 3.4GHz. It has 8GB DDR5, and you can upgrade to 16GB if you plan to run heavier workloads or multiple background services.

The Ugreen NASync DXP4800 comes without disks, but there’s also a combo offer on Newegg that bundles the NAS with a WD Red Plus 10TB NAS HDD, TeamGroup MP33 512GB M.2 SSD, and 32GB Kingston Fury Impact DDR5 memory for just $895.76.

That adds up to $105 in savings (plus an extra promo discount), making it a huge overall discount if you were planning to buy storage and memory at the same time.

Save 6% ($32.01) Ugreen NASync DXP4800 4-Bay NAS: was $500 now $467.99 at Newegg The Ugreen NASync DXP4800 is a 4-bay diskless NAS powered by an Intel N100 quad-core processor with 8GB DDR5 memory. It supports up to 96TB of storage using SATA and M.2 drives, offers dual 2.5GbE networking, runs UGOS Pro, and delivers fast, flexible storage for home or small-office setups.

The system comes runs on the UGOS Pro operating system with an all-in-one app approach, bringing storage controls, file access, and photo management into one place, making it easy to manage once you’re up and running.

You get four SATA bays and two M.2 NVMe slots, giving a maximum capacity of up to 96TB depending on the drives you install.

RAID options include JBOD, RAID0, RAID1, RAID5, RAID6, and RAID10, so you can balance speed and redundancy based on how you work.

Dual 2.5GbE ports can be aggregated into 5G bandwidth, pushing download speeds up to 625MB/s under the right conditions, which is great for large file transfers across a local network.

The NAS has USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, dual 2.5GbE, and USB 2.0 ports, plus an SD card reader for quick media imports.

Security features include professional encryption to protect accounts and data during transfers.

