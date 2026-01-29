If you’re running out of fast storage or still relying on an older SSD, this is one of the best upgrades you can make right now without spending a fortune.

At Best Buy, the Crucial P310 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD has dropped from $199.99 to $149.99, saving you $50. For a modern Gen 4 drive with high-end speeds, that’s a solid deal on something that will deliver an immediate, and noticeable performance boost.

The P310 is rated for sequential read speeds of up to 7,100MB/s and write speeds up to 6,000MB/s. In practical terms, that means faster boot times, quicker file transfers, and snappier performance when working with large files. It’s a big step up from Gen 3 drives and older SATA SSDs.

Today's best Crucial internal SSD deal

Save 25% Crucial P310 1TB Internal SSD: was $200 now $150 at Best Buy This 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD in the M.2 2280 form factor, is rated for up to 7,100MB/s reads and 6,000MB/s writes. Built with Micron 3D NAND, it delivers faster boot times, quicker file transfers, and snappier everyday performance compared with Gen 3 or SATA SSDs.

The P310 uses Micron’s 3D NAND, and the drive is designed around the standard M.2 2280 form factor with a PCIe Gen 4 x4 interface, making it compatible with a wide range of modern PCs.

It also works with both Windows and Linux, so there’s no platform lock-in to worry about.

Endurance is rated at 220TBW, which is more than enough for everyday computing, creative work, and general system use over several years.

There’s no built-in heatsink here, so you don't have to worry about trying to squeeze it into a system where clearance is tight.

P310 claims a notably better performance-to-power ratio compared to Crucial's previous Gen 4 drives, and that can make a real difference by keeping thermals and battery drain under control during sustained use.

If you’ve been debating whether to upgrade your storage or stretch a system’s lifespan a bit longer, this is a great, very affordable way to do it, but you'll need to act fast. At this price I'd expect it to sell out quickly.