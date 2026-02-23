Working outdoors or in extreme conditions? The SanDisk Extreme Portable is one of the best external SSDs we ever tested— and it’s $250 off

I’ve found a great deal on my favorite rugged portable SSD that's a serious must-buy for business travelers and on-the-go creators. The Sandisk Extreme Portable 4TB SSD is now $570 (was $805) at Best Buy.

If you work on the go, travel often, or shoot outdoors, you'll know how your gear can take a beating. Tossing a drive into a backpack with cameras, cables, and laptops isn’t exactly gentle.

That’s why I like this storage solution - it's high-capacity, with a robust and durable design that boasts an IP65 rating that makes it dust and water resistant. Add in a huge $235 discount and you have a storage unit that we called "hands-down one of the best external SSDs (rugged or not) on the market" in our review.

Today's top SSD deal

Save $235 Sandisk 4TB Extreme Portable: was $805 now $570 at Best Buy The 4TB Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD delivers fast NVMe performance with read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds up to 1000MB/s, all in a compact, rugged design. It connects over USB-C, supports 256-bit AES encryption, and is ideal for creators on the move.

In our review of the 1TB model, we said "When used with a USB Type-C cable, the SanDisk Extreme rises above the competition with some stellar numbers. The design and form factor are spot on and while we have one reservation regarding the bundled cable, you can’t go wrong at this price."

With 4TB of space, you’ve got room for massive photo libraries, 4K video projects, game files, and full system backups. For creatives and professionals working with large assets, that capacity is a massive plus.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable offers read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds up to 1000MB/s over USB-C with USB 3.1 Gen2. That means fast transfers, quicker edits straight from the drive, and less time waiting.

It’s an external NVMe SSD, so you’re getting solid-state speed in a compact form that fits in your pocket. At just 2.4oz, it barely adds weight to your setup.

The rugged design is obviously a major advantage and means it's built to handle life outside a desk setup, whether that’s working from a coffee shop, editing on location, or backing up files in a hotel room.

The SSD also supports 256-bit AES hardware encryption, giving you extra peace of mind if you’re carrying sensitive work or personal files.

Plug it in through USB-C and it draws power directly from your device, so there’s no extra adapter to worry about.

It comes with a 5-year warranty too, for extra peace of mind.

At just $570, you’re getting 4TB of fast, portable, and durable storage for a lot less than usual.

For even more options, take a look at our roundup of the best portable SSDs and best rugged SSDs we've tested.