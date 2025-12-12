High-capacity, high-speed portable SSDs aren’t cheap. For example, the OWC Express 1M2 8TB 80Gb/s portable NVMe SSD is currently priced at $1299 on Amazon, reflecting both the massive storage, aluminum heat sink enclosure, and fast USB4 connectivity.

At that price, even seasoned creators and gamers might think twice about buying one straight off the shelf.

But there’s a fun, more cost-effective DIY alternative that'll save you over $300: pair a raw high-capacity internal SSD, like the WD_Black SN850X 8TB ($800 at Amazon) with a Thunderbolt enclosure such as the 80Gbps Wavlink unit for $148 at Amazon (was $206).

What you need

Save $58 Wavlink 80Gbps M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure: was $206 now $148 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This 80 Gbps NVMe enclosure delivers extremely fast transfers for PCIe 4.0x4 SSDs, with over 6000MB/s reads and 5000MB/s writes on Thunderbolt 5 Macs like the M4 Pro. The aluminum shell and turbo fan keep everything cool. It supports 2280 NVMe drives and includes a Thunderbolt 5 cable.

WD_Black SN850X 8TB SSD: $800 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Western Digital's 8TB SN850X M.2 2280 Internal SSD delivers up to 7,300 / 6,300 MB/s read/write speeds. It's a popular choice creators and gamers, and anyone who needs high-speed, high-capacity storage, making it a great match for the Wavlink enclosure.

To save you reaching for your phone's calculator, here’s how the budget DIY math works out.

The Wavlink 80Gbps Thunderbolt 5 enclosure is currently $148 (down from $206), and the WD_Black SN850X is $800. Your total for a blazing-fast, DIY 8TB portable SSD comes to $948.

Compare that with the OWC Express 1M2 at $1299 and by assembling your own setup, you’re saving $351.

That's not to say the OWC Express is a poor choice - we reviewed the 2TB model here and awarded it 4.5 stars for its "fast, reliable, and versatile portable storage."

Wavlink's Thunderbolt 5-ready casing supports PCIe NVMe drives up to 2280 size and can push speeds far beyond USB-only boxes - ideal if you’ve got a Thunderbolt 5 compatible computer like a recent Mac, PC laptop, or desktop.

The enclosure even includes active cooling, using a turbo fan and aluminum housing to keep thermals in check during heavy transfers.

For the drive itself, we'd recommend WD_Black's SanDisk-powered 8TB SN850X. It delivers blistering PCIe Gen4 performance up to 7300 MB/s read and 6300 MB/s write, making it incredibly capable for 4K and 8K video editing, massive media libraries, and large project files.

Despite the level of performance on offer, the SN850Xremains one of the most affordable high-capacity NVMe options available.

Not only that, but you'll end up with a portable SSD that’s dramatically faster than most consumer externals, with sustained throughput ideal for pro workflows. And as a bonus, the enclosure is reusable, meaning you can use it for any future SSD upgrades.

