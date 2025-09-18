LaCie Rugged SSD4 can transfer a 4K movie in seconds

USB4 promises 4000MB/s read speeds, raising questions about real-world performance

Pricing ranges from $134.99 to $479.99 across three models

Seagate’s LaCie brand has introduced the Rugged SSD4, its first USB4-based portable SSD, aimed at professionals who need speed in difficult environments.

The launch is notable because it comes at a time when the tech industry is shifting attention toward Thunderbolt 5, yet Seagate has chosen to focus on USB4.

LaCie’s Rugged SSD4 USB4 interface supports 40Gbps bandwidth, and promises read speeds of up to 4000MB/s, fast enough to copy a full 4GB 4K movie in just about one second.

A new chapter for LaCie’s rugged storage line

This SSD supports iPhone’s USB-C ProRes 4K 120fps video recording, a feature that might appeal to creative professionals who shoot high-resolution footage.

It is also promoted as IP54 dust and water resistant, drop-proof from three meters, and capable of withstanding one-ton pressure.

While these specifications sound impressive, only extended real-world testing will confirm whether this rugged SSD performs as consistently in demanding conditions as advertised.

LaCie’s products have historically straddled a balance between design and durability, rather than focusing only on raw price-to-performance ratios.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Rugged SSD4, created by designer Neil Poulton, continues this tradition with its distinctive appearance.

The drive features a bright orange rubber bumper that wraps securely around the body.

This rubberized casing is more than just a visual trademark, it provides shock protection, allowing the device to withstand drops, heavy pressure, and rough handling.

At the center, a brushed metal plate with the LaCie logo reinforces the professional identity of the product, offering a durable surface that contrasts effectively with the orange exterior.

The company released three versions of this device, including a 1TB model retailing for $134.99, a 2TB model selling for $249.99, and a 4TB model for $479.99.

LaCie, founded in France in 1989, has been known for external storage devices that often combine striking industrial design with fast data transfer technology.

After its acquisition by Seagate in 2014, the company was absorbed into the larger storage ecosystem but retained its distinctive identity.

LaCie’s product lineup has traditionally included external hard drives, RAID systems, and network-attached storage (NAS), and many of its products leaned heavily on Thunderbolt and USB-C interfaces.

However, its shift to USB4 seems like a lean back, and with Thunderbolt 5 already appearing on some systems, this product risks arriving half a step behind in interface innovation.

Via ITHome (originally in Chinese)