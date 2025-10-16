SK Hynix shows off its 245TB PS1101 Gen5 SSD for AI and cloud workloads

The PS1101 was shown alongside smaller Gen5 and client SSDs

High-capacity PCIe Gen5 SSDs emerge as storage makers prepare larger models for 2026

Enterprise SSD capacities continue to rise as manufacturers push storage density to new limits.

In 2024, we saw several 123TB models from Solidigm, Phison, WD, and Samsung, and this year has already brought announcements of 245TB PCIe Gen5 SSDs from Kioxia and Huawei, along with an even larger model from Sandisk.

Kioxia expanded its LC9 Series enterprise SSD lineup with a 245TB model, Huawei introduced the OceanDisk LC560, while Sandisk revealed a 256TB SSD using its new UltraQLC flash memory.

SK Hynix shows off the PS1101

Other storage makers, including Solidigm, Samsung and Micron are expected to introduce 245TB models in 2026, while Samsung is also preparing a 512TB PCIe Gen6 SSD for 2027.

SK Hynix has now joined the high-capacity SSD arena with the PS1101, a 245TB PCIe Gen5 enterprise drive which it revealed at the Dell Technologies Forum in Seoul.

Like the other high-capacity drives, it’s designed for data centers that handle large AI workloads rather than desktop PCs.

The PS1101 uses QLC NAND and the PCIe Gen5 interface to deliver high data transfer speeds while keeping power use and space requirements low.

The drive is built in the E3.L form factor and was modestly labelled the “World Best” in the company’s showcase.

It will target large-scale AI servers and cloud environments where capacity per rack and thermal efficiency are critical.

The drive was presented alongside other Gen5 SSDs, including the PS1010, PS1012 and PEB110.

The 61TB PS1012 offers twice the bandwidth of comparable Gen4 SSDs, while the PEB110 E1.S model supports 2TB to 8TB capacities using TLC NAND.

SK Hynix also introduced its PCB01 client SSD, capable of sequential read speeds of 14GB/s and write speeds of 12GB/s, for on-device AI and high-performance computing.

A compact PVC10 M.2 2230 model, designed for low-power systems was also on show as were SK Hynix's next-generation DRAM and HBM products, including HBM4 memory operating at 2TB per second.

With the PS1101, SK Hynix joins a growing group of storage makers offering ultra-dense enterprise SSDs. The Korean memory giant didn’t announce a timescale for production, but it should be early 2026.

