FADU secures SSD controller supply deals with two hyperscalers and expects to sign a third

Meta seen as likely early adopter after appearing with FADU at FMS 2025 keynote

Korean company outlines PCIe 6.0 roadmap with 512TB capacity and 28GB/s speeds

South Korea’s FADU has announced it has signed deals to supply its next-generation SSD controllers to two of the world’s largest cloud service operators.

The Korea Herald reports at a press conference in Seoul marking the company’s 10th anniversary, CEO Lee Ji-hyo revealed the news, saying, “We have been confirmed for mass production supply for two of the four global hyperscalers."

"We are also in talks with another hyperscaler, and we expect to finalize that deal by the end of this year," he added, "within two to three years, we are confident we will be supplying to all four major companies.”

Sierra controller

The four hyperscalers in question are of course AWS, Google, Microsoft and Meta - and while FADU has not said which two of these are under contract, Meta is widely viewed as a strong candidate to be one of them after appearing alongside the company at the recent Future of Memory and Storage 2025 conference.

At that event, FADU unveiled its PCIe 6.0 controller, codenamed Sierra, which supports capacities up to 512TB and sequential speeds of 28GB/s.

The product delivers random read performance of 6.9 million IOPS while operating under 9W.

ChosunBiz reported at the time that Meta engineer Ross Stenfort shared the keynote stage with Lee as FADU introduced the controller and detailed new energy monitoring features developed with industry partners to reduce costs in large-scale data centers.

Lee took the opportunity during the keynote to also underline the company’s long-term vision.

“Since our establishment in 2015, FADU has dedicated the past 10 years to technology development, striving to create the fastest and most innovative SSD controllers in the world targeting the global market, and we have validated our technological prowess with global clients,” he said.

“We will lead the storage market with SSDs that offer greater capacity, faster performance, and higher efficiency as demanded by the AI era.”

FADU shipped its Gen5 controller in late 2024 and expects its Gen6 line to launch in 2026.