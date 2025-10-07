Samsung confirms 512TB PCIe Gen6 SSD launch planned for enterprise in 2027

Next-gen PM1763 Gen6 SSD promises double performance at only 25 watts

Z-NAND roadmap focuses on GPU direct storage and low latency AI workloads

Samsung has confirmed it plans to launch a 512TB PCIe Gen6 SSD, but it won’t be any time soon, and when it does arrive it will be aimed squarely at enterprise and server markets rather than consumers.

The Korean tech giant made the announcement at the recent fourth Global Memory Innovation Forum (GMIF) an event where major memory and storage vendors set out their roadmaps for the years ahead.

Samsung revealed it is also preparing to expand capacity within its existing product lines and has already begun rolling out a 256TB PCIe Gen5 SSD, with the 512TB PCIe Gen6 model to follow in the EDSFF 1T form factor.

Mark your calendar for 2027

Kevin Yoon, VP and CTO of Samsung’s Memory Business Unit, told attendees the company’s immediate focus is on bringing its next-generation CXL 3.1 and PCIe 6.0 CMM-D solutions to market in 2026.

Alongside these will be the PM1763 Gen6 SSD, which is designed to deliver twice the performance of current drives while operating at 25 watts.

The company says the new design will bring not only raw capacity but also substantial improvements in energy efficiency, with a claimed 60% gain over earlier drives.

There wasn’t an exact date for the 512TB SSD given, but it’s not expected to arrive until 2027.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond conventional flash, Samsung said it is working on its seventh-generation Z-NAND technology.

This will incorporate support for GPU active direct storage (GIDS), targeting workloads such as AI inference where low latency and high throughput are essential.

Samsung says its Z-NAND roadmap will take storage performance to levels well beyond industry standards.

Competitors, including Solidigm, Sandisk, SK Hynix, and Kioxia, are also expected to bring PCIe Gen6 SSDs to market around the same timeframe Samsung is targeting, as demand for larger, faster storage grows.

With the rise of AI training and deployment, data centers are demanding ever increasing levels of capacity and efficiency, and these drives are being positioned as the answer.

Consumers, however, are unlikely to see such capacities arriving for desktop or laptop machines any time soon.

The 512TB milestone is one reserved for the enterprise world sadly, where scaling storage to meet global AI workloads has become a defining priority.

Via Wccftech

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.