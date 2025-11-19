11 rampant storage deals I'm tracking for Black Friday

Black Friday is an excellent opportunity to bag a bargain, especially for PC parts and peripherals. Not all the Black Friday deals have been announced yet, but I managed to find 11 storage deals that are undoubtedly worth consideration.

For my favorite external storage deals, it’s a three-way split between the excellent 4TB Crucial X10 External SSD, SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 4TB SSD or going with the WD P10 5TB external HDD, which still has the edge for cost per GB, but transfer speeds are going to seem slow compared with external SSDs.

For internal SSDs, Western Digital has a great range and is currently promoting the WD Black SN850X and the WD SN7100, but the Crucial P510 is even cheaper and exceptional for the performance it offers.

Those who want the best performance levels might consider the recently released Samsung 990 PRO, even if you can get the same capacity elsewhere for less.

If capacity is king, then the Toshiba X300 16TB desktop hard drive has plenty of space, and it can now be found for less than $300.

For NAS users, the WD Red Pro 20TB is the sweet spot with a tremendous amount of space costing less than $350, and the Seagate IronWolf Pro 4TB is terrific value.

Top Black Friday external storage deals

Save 42% ($166) Crucial X10 External SSD 4TB: was $395.99 now $229.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Crucial X10 drew inspiration from the existing X-series line and delivered a durable, cost-effective option for those who need reliable USB storage. Capable of transfer speeds of up to 2100Mb/s, making it as fast as the X9 Pro model. It works with a Windows PC, Apple Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebooks, Android, Linux, PS4, PS5, and Xbox via USB, although you might need an adapter for USB-A ports. At one point, this 4TB model cost nearly $400, so make the most of this special price.

Save 31% ($148) SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 4TB SSD: was $477.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 4TB SSD is a high-performance external drive designed for professionals and power users. With USB4 connectivity, it delivers blazing-fast read speeds up to 3,800 MB/s and write speeds up to 3,700 MB/s, making it ideal for 4K/8K video editing, large file transfers, and gaming. Its rugged design offers IP65 water- and dust-resistance, drop protection, and a forged aluminium chassis. The drive is backed by a 5-year warranty for reliability and peace of mind.

Save $20 WD P10 5TB External Hard Drive: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The Western Digital P10 5TB External USB 3.2 Gen 1 Portable Hard Drive is a versatile and portable storage solution designed for users who need large capacity on the go. With 5TB of space, it’s ideal for backing up files, storing games, or transferring media between devices. The USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface ensures fast data transfer speeds and broad compatibility with PCs, consoles, and more. Its compact, durable design makes it perfect for travel, work, or gaming setups. Not as fast as an SSD, but more storage for less cash.

Top internal storage deals

Save 16% ($25) Seagate 4TB Seagate IronWolf Pro: was $154.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Seagate IronWolf Pro 4 TB is a high-performance internal hard drive designed for demanding environments like NAS and enterprise storage. With a 16% discount, it’s available for $129.99, making it a great value for reliable, large-capacity storage. The IronWolf Pro series is known for durability, fast data transfer rates, and advanced features that support multi-user workloads. It’s ideal for professionals needing robust data protection and consistent performance for critical applications.

Save $28 WD Black SN850X 2TB: was $167 now $139 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ The WD Black SN850X is a high-end PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD designed for elite gaming and workstation use. It offers sequential read speeds up to 7,300 MB/s and write speeds up to 6,600 MB/s, with capacities ranging from 1 TB to 8 TB. Featuring a DRAM cache, 112-layer TLC NAND, and an optional heatsink for sustained performance, it supports advanced features like Game Mode 2.0 and Microsoft DirectStorage. Backed by a 5-year warranty, it delivers top-tier speed and reliability at what seems like a modest price.

Save 17% ($40) Samsung 990 Pro 2TB: was $229.99 now $189.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A PCIe Gen4 NVMe drive reaches up to 7,450MB/s, making it ideal for demanding gaming rigs, creative workloads, and high-end PCs that need fast load times and strong sustained performance. Its M.2 2280 design fits most modern systems, offering a dependable upgrade for anyone needing fast, large-capacity storage.

Save 101% ($176.06) WD Black SN7100 2TB SSD: was $175.06 now -$1 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The WD Black SN7100 2TB SSD is a PCIe Gen4 NVMe drive designed for gaming laptops, desktops, and handhelds. It delivers blazing-fast speeds up to 7,250MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write, with excellent power efficiency and low-latency load times. Built with 218-layer TLC NAND and a proprietary controller, it offers solid performance for demanding applications. The SN7100 is ideal for gamers and creators needing reliable, high-capacity storage.

Save 35% ($107) Crucial BX500 4TB Internal SSD SATA: was $301.99 now $194.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The Crucial BX500 is an entry-level SATA SSD designed for budget-conscious users seeking faster performance than traditional hard drives. Available in capacities up to 4TB, it offers sequential read speeds up to 540MB/s and write speeds up to 500MB/s. The BX500 uses TLC or QLC NAND flash and a DRAM-less controller, making it affordable but less durable than premium SSDs. It’s ideal for upgrading laptops or desktops, backed by a 3-year warranty.

Save 36% ($50) Crucial P510 2TB PCIe Gen5 SSD: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The Crucial - P510 1TB is a high-speed PCIe Gen 5 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD designed for laptops and desktops. It delivers exceptional performance for demanding applications, offering fast data transfer rates and reliable storage. The P510 is ideal for users seeking to upgrade their system’s speed and responsiveness, supporting quick boot times and efficient file handling. Its advanced technology ensures durability and consistent performance, making it a strong choice for gamers, professionals, and content creators.

Save 21% ($81) Toshiba X300 16TB Hard Drive: was $379.99 now $298.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Toshiba X300 16TB is a high-capacity internal hard drive designed for users who need massive storage for gaming, creative projects, or data archiving. With a 21% discount, it’s available for $298.99, offering excellent value for such a large drive. The X300 series is known for its fast data transfer rates, reliability, and advanced features like shock sensors and ramp loading technology. It’s ideal for desktops and workstations requiring robust, high-volume storage solutions. <p>

Save 17% ($70) WD Red Pro 20TB: was $419.99 now $349.99 at Newegg Read more Read less ▼ The Western Digital 20TB WD Red Pro is a massive-capacity internal hard drive designed for demanding NAS and enterprise environments. Built for reliability and performance, it supports multi-user workloads and is ideal for data-intensive applications, backups, and large-scale storage needs. The WD Red Pro series is known for its advanced features, including vibration protection and enhanced durability, making it suitable for 24/7 operation. With 20TB of space, it’s perfect for professionals and businesses requiring robust, high-volume storage solutions.

Black Friday storage deals: FAQs and buying advice

When does Black Friday and Cyber Monday start and end? Officially, Black Friday 2025 begins on November 28 and continues through to Cyber Monday on December 1. It's worth noting that some deals are kept for later in the weekend, but equally, some will end when the stock allocated to them is exhausted. But despite that "official" date, many retailers like Best Buy and Amazon are going early with their storage deals. Some are also offering a best price guarantee, so the costs won't change from now until the end of Cyber Monday.

What storage deal should I choose during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Where smaller hard drives can be easily combined in a NAS box, using them in a desktop is less easy, and for hard drives, I wouldn’t consider anything smaller than 4TB. For SSDs, a 512GB drive can be useful, but ideally, 1TB should be your starting point. That is equally true for internal and external drives, though the larger capacities are expensive for those who want 8TB in a single NVMe module. If you are shopping for a NAS SSD, these can be more expensive per TB despite having lower performance than desktop drives. That's because the technology in NAS SSD is oriented towards reliability and sustained operation rather than pure performance. You can use ordinary SSDs in a NAS, NVMe and SATA, but avoid designs with integrated heatsinks, as you may have issues fitting them inside the NAS. For students and business users, I'd suggest branded internal SSD products with a high TB reliability rating. And for external drives, focus on transfer speeds and resilience. Only buy USB4 and Thunderbolt drives if you have those ports.

What features should I check when selecting the right hard drive or SSD deal? While hard drives are generally divided into desktop drives and those specifically for NAS use, SSDs have much greater diversity based on the type of flash memory used in them and the specification of the onboard controller. You can often put a PCIe 5 or PCIe 4 NVMe drive in a PCIe 3 slot and it will work, it won’t deliver the performance a Gen 5 drive was designed to offer. Some laptops don’t use NVMe; they use the M.2 version of SATA. So, check your laptop or PC if you're opting for internal storage. Make sure that if you are swapping to a larger capacity, the PCIe number is the same, the connection protocol matches (SATA or NVMe), and the module is the correct physical size. M.2 drives typically come in 2230, 2242 and the most common 2280 sizes, and while on a desktop system, you can place a smaller 2230 or 2242 in a slot meant for 2280, the reverse isn’t true for a 2232 or 2242 slot. While you're here, check our recommendations for the fastest SSDs, best portable SSDs, and largest SSDs and hard drives.