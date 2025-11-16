7 superb Samsung storage deals that I'll be checking on this Black Friday

I’m tracking Samsung’s storage prices in the run up to Black Friday, and a few early reductions have already appeared. Some of the models I rate highly have not moved much yet, but there is still time for deeper drops as the sales begin.

Samsung covers a wide spread of needs. The 870 EVO 1TB is a simple upgrade for older desktops and laptops that need faster boot times and reliable everyday use. The T7 Portable SSD 2TB offers quick transfers in a compact shell, making it useful for students and anyone who works across multiple devices.

The T9 4TB sits above it, with higher speeds and more room for large projects and travel backups.

Those who need faster internal storage will be looking at Samsung’s NVMe range. The 990 EVO Plus 2TB provides quick Gen4 performance at a reasonable price, and the 990 Pro 2TB is aimed at heavier gaming or creative work that benefits from higher speeds.

At the top end, the 9100 Pro 4TB delivers very fast PCIe 5.0 performance for workloads that push storage harder than usual.

Although some of these storage devices have had price reductions in readiness for Black Friday, I'm optimistic we'll see bigger drops. I've compared the prices now with those from earlier this year, and Black Friday 2024, to get an idea of what to expect.

Black Friday Samsung storage deals

Save 25% ($100) Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB: was $400 now $300 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB is $299.99, down from $399.99. It delivers up to 2,000MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen2x2 and works with PCs, Macs, consoles, tablets and recent iPhones. With hardware encryption, thermal management and a drop resistant build, it offers fast, reliable and high capacity portable storage for work or study. The lowest it is likely to drop to is $280, which it was a couple of months ago.

Save 23% ($30) Samsung 870 EVO 1TB: was $130 now $100 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Samsung 870 EVO 1TB is $99.99, down from $129.99. This 2.5 inch SATA SSD is a simple upgrade for desktops or older laptops, offering faster boot times and smoother everyday use compared with hard drives. It is known for reliable performance, wide compatibility and strong endurance, making it a solid choice for general storage or system upgrades. It doesn't tend to drop much for Black Friday, but it was briefly $80 in July.

Save 15% ($29) Samsung T7 Portable SSD 2TB : was $188 now $159 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Samsung T7 Portable SSD 2TB is $159.00, down from $187.99. It delivers speeds up to 1,050MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen2 and works with PCs, Macs, consoles and mobile devices. The drive is small, durable and well suited to students, professionals or anyone moving large files. It offers reliable portable storage with quick transfers in a compact blue shell. It was $80 last Black Friday and dropped to a low of $65 in September.

Save 10% ($17) Samsung 990 EVO Plus 2TB: was $177 now $160 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 2TB is $159.99, reduced from $176.99. This PCIe Gen4x4 SSD, with support for Gen5x2, reaches speeds up to 7,250MB/s and suits desktops or laptops that need fast storage. With HMB tech and Turbowrite 2.0, it offers quick load times and responsive performance, making it a strong option for gaming, creative work or large app libraries. It was $140 last November and briefly hit an all-time low of $117 in July.

Save 22% ($50) Samsung 990 Pro 2TB: was $230 now $180 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Samsung 990 Pro 2TB is $179.27 on Amazon, reduced from $229.99. This PCIe Gen4 NVMe drive reaches up to 7,450MB/s, making it ideal for demanding gaming rigs, creative workloads, and high-end PCs that need fast load times and strong sustained performance. Its M.2 2280 design fits most modern systems, offering a dependable upgrade for anyone needing fast, large-capacity storage. It was priced at $160 for Black Friday last year.

Save 23% ($10) Samsung Type C USB Flash Drive 256GB: was $43 now $33 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Samsung Type C USB Flash Drive 256GB is $32.99, down from $42.99. It offers read speeds up to 400MB/s, letting you move large files quickly, including 4GB transfers in around 11 seconds. The compact design works with USB C devices and is also compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0. It's waterproof and sturdy, making it a handy portable storage option. In August you could snap it up for $20.

Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB: $397 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Samsung SSD 9100 Pro 4TB is $396.95 and delivers extreme PCIe 5.0 performance with read speeds up to 14,800MB/s. It suits AI workloads, heavy duty creative projects and high end gaming rigs that need very fast storage. While it's not currently on sale, the price has steadily declined. The lowest we've ever seen it was last month when it hit $350.

Black Friday Samsung storage deals: FAQs and buying advice

When does Black Friday and Cyber Monday start and end? Officially, Black Friday 2025 begins on November 28 and wraps up at the end of Cyber Monday on December 1. You don’t necessarily need to wait until then to score a great deal. As you’ve probably noticed, many retailers are already discounting products, and that includes some reductions on Amazon. If you want to beat the rush and secure a deal before stock runs low, now’s the perfect time to start looking (if not necessarily buying).

What Samsung storage deal should I choose during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? That depends on what you need it for. If you are a student, individual or small business, something like the Samsung T7 or a 1TB 870 EVO will give you quick access to documents, photos and everyday files without costing much. Creators working with large media projects should look at faster Samsung NVMe options such as the 990 EVO Plus or 990 Pro, or a portable drive like the T9 for quick transfers and editing. Professionals dealing with very large archives or heavy workloads may prefer higher capacity models such as the 4TB 9100 Pro or a larger portable SSD from the T series, as these offer room to grow and the speed needed for demanding tasks.

What features should I check when selecting the right Samsung storage deal? When comparing Samsung storage deals, start with speed. Its NVMe SSDs are much faster than its SATA models, and its portable SSDs usually outpace older portable hard drives. Capacity also matters, so pick a size that fits your files or projects. For portable options, check durability and the type of USB connection. It is also worth noting warranty terms and any extra support Samsung includes. While you're here, check our recommendations for the fastest SSDs, best portable SSDs, and largest SSDs and hard drives.