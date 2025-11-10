Act now and you can grab a 4TB SSD for around 5¢ per gigabyte as more early Black Friday deals hit

4TB SSD deals hit around five cents per gigabyte during early Black Friday promotions

Premium PCIe 5.0 models remain pricey topping one hundred dollars per terabyte

Expect modest discounts only as retailers hike list prices before the big sales event

We’ve tracked steady declines in SSD prices through much of 2025, particularly for 4TB models, but that trend could reverse soon.

Industry analysts warn global chip tariffs and rising demand from AI data centers could well drive prices higher in the coming months.

With Black Friday arriving on November 28, 2025, most retailers have already begun rolling out early promotions on high-capacity PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 drives, although many discounts are slight rather than spectacular.

The best choices per TB

Right now, the best SSD value lies with the Silicon Power UD90 and WD Blue SN5000, both offering strong PCIe 4.0 performance for around $55–60 per terabyte.

The PNY CS2241 sits in the same range, while the WD Black SN7100 and Lexar NM790 push into higher performance tiers at roughly $62–64 per terabyte with read speeds above 7 GB/s.

The Samsung 990 Evo Plus continues to deliver dependable results for about $65 per terabyte, making it a reliable mid-range pick.

Enthusiast-grade drives like the Crucial T500, PNY CS3140, and WD Black SN850X maintain excellent balance between speed and cost, hovering near $70–75 per terabyte and offering read speeds above 7 GB/s.

At the very top end, flagship PCIe 5.0 options such as the Crucial T705, Samsung 9100 Pro, and WD Black SN8100 break the $100 per terabyte mark but reach read speeds up to 14–15 GB/s.

Overall, the sweet spot for most buyers remains in the $60–70 per terabyte range, where performance, reliability, and price align well before any expected post-holiday rebound.

Check out the best prices on the best 4TB SSDs at Amazon, Newegg and B&H in the table below. Also look at our roundups of the best SSDs, fastest SSDs and largest SSDs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Drive (4TB) Amazon Newegg B&H Cost / TB Read (GB/s) Write (GB/s) Silicon Power UD90 $259.97 $219.97 $279.99 $54.9925 5.0 4.8 WD Blue SN5000 $247.53 $239.99 $249.99 $59.9975 5.5 5.5 PNY CS2241 $259.49 $239.99 $239.99 $59.9975 5.0 4.2 WD Black SN7100 $295.99 $249.99 $259.99 $62.4975 7.25 6.9 WD Blue SN5100 $249.99 n/a n/a $62.4975 7.1 5.5 Lexar NM790 $254.99 $275.00 n/a $63.7475 7.4 6.5 Samsung 990 Evo Plus $259.99 $259.99 $259.99 $64.9975 7.25 6.3 TeamGroup T-Create Classic C47 n/a n/a $259.99 $64.9975 7.0 6.6 TeamGroup MP44Q $260.99 $260.99 n/a $65.2475 7.4 6.9 Silicon Power US75 $269.97 $264.79 $282.99 $66.1975 7.0 6.5 Crucial T500 $268.01 $385.00 $339.99 $67.0025 7.0 6.9 PNY CS3140 $269.99 $275.00 $279.99 $67.4975 7.5 6.85 Addlink S93 $278.44 n/a n/a $69.61 7.4 6.5 Addlink A93 $280.44 n/a n/a $70.11 7.4 6.5 Kingston NV3 $283.95 $304.00 $319.99 $70.9875 6.0 5.0 WD Black SN850X $309.99 $290.00 $319.99 $72.5 7.3 6.6 Crucial P310 $309.95 $315.00 $314.99 $77.4875 7.1 6.0 Samsung 990 Pro $317.99 $317.99 $319.00 $79.4975 7.45 6.9 Teamgroup GC Pro $329.99 $329.99 $379.99 $82.4975 12.5 11.0 Kingston Fury Renegade $349.85 $359.00 $349.85 $87.4625 7.3 7.0 Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3 Row 20 - Cell 4 Row 20 - Cell 5 Row 20 - Cell 6

