One of the top 8TB SSDs smashes $500 barrier, drops to its cheapest price at $62.5/TB - save 32% on the Lexar NM790 8TB SSD and never have to buy another SSD again

I always give this advice to anyone buying a new device: get the largest storage you can buy. This Lexar NM790 8TB SSD is currently on sale for $499.88 at Amazon, for Big Deals Days AKA October Prime. It is the cheapest PCIe 4.0 SSD of this capacity in the market right now and has dropped by a staggering 32%, just over $330, its lowest price ever

There’s no funny trick or coupon code to type in - just remember that the deal expires in just over 36 hours (or while stocks last), so be quick!

The Lexar NM790 is an unsung hero and is still a very potent storage device, even two years after its launched. Our sister website Toms Hardware found out it still manages to beat the Samsung 990 Pro, one of the best SSDs of the past few years in the all important overall SSD throughput.

As a PCIe 4.0 storage component, it will be more than adequate for casual tasks and for the overwhelming majority of the target market (upgraders), it will deliver good enough performance. Lexar says that it has a read/write transfer speed of 7GBps and 6.2GBps respectively and Tom's Hardware’s own review shows that it roughly matches these (albeit having tested a smaller, slower version).

That is marginally slower than the WD_Black SN850X for example but still plenty fast. It does surpass its Sandisk rival when it comes to endurance (6PBW vs 4.8PBW) although you will unlikely write that amount regularly (rewriting the entire drive every 48 hours). The NM790 has an industry-standard five year warranty.

We gave it a solid four star review, with the reviewer saying that “If you want a budget-friendly, high-capacity PS5 SSD then the Lexar NM790 with Heatsink is easy to recommend. At 4TB it comes in significantly cheaper than other models, and still scores well in the PS5 internal benchmark. Just bear in mind that this is a DRAM-less drive which slightly impacts performance in the most intensive games, though this is to be expected for the price”, with particular emphasis on its exceptional power efficiency.

At less than $500, the Lexar NM790 is a stellar opportunity that won’t be around for long, regardless of whether you use it as a main system SSD, paired with another one in a RAID-0 configuration (why not?) or in an compatible TB5 enclosure as a superfast external SSD.

Super large capacity SSDs always carried a significant premium but in the case of the NM790, I feel that the surcharge is acceptable given the power savings, the performance boost and the sizeable increase in endurance.

